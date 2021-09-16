What to do in Wichita this weekend: Art festivals, Open Streets, Latin Fest and more

Open Streets ICT returns to downtown Wichita this weekend. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita will be full of art festivals and open streets this weekend, which will be packed with activities all over town.

Here are some of your options if you’re looking for fun on the weekend of Sept. 17-19.

Return of Open Streets ICT

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Douglas between Bluff and Glenn

Open Streets ICT, an annual event by the Wichita Park & Recreation Department that encourages biking and outdoor fun, returns on Sunday after taking 2020 off because of COVID-19. The event invites people to walk and bike along Douglas Avenue, which will be closed down for 4.1 miles between Bluff Street in College Hill and Glenn in Delano and filled with activities like music, dancing, yoga, food and more. It lasts from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and admission is free. For more information on Open Streets ICT, visit openstreetsict.com.

Final weekend for fair fun

Through Sunday, Kansas State Fairgrounds, Hutchinson

The Kansas State Fair comes to a close this weekend, and it’ll be the last chance until next year to catch the Midway rides, pig races and Pronto Pups. The fair’s final weekend also will feature three more grandstand shows, including country star Chris Janson on Friday night, hip hop performer Nelly on Saturday afternoon and Darci Lynne Farmer, the teen singer and ventriloquist who appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” on Sunday. Tickets to the grandstand shows are still available at www.kansasstatefair.com, as is a guide to the activities and events planned for each day on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

Autumn & Art

Friday-Sunday, Bradley Fair Parkway

It’s Autumn & Art weekend in Wichita. The annual event starts Friday and runs through Sunday at Bradley Fair Parkway, just east of Bradley Fair, 21st and Rock. The event, which last year happened online, will return with artists booths that will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 pm. Sunday. There will also be free art-themed activities on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, and masks are required for unvaccinated visitors. For more information, visit autumnandart.com.

Festival of the Arts

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Central Riverside Park, 720 N. Nims

The Wichita Festival of the Arts Fall Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Central Riverside Park and will include artists and vendors selling their wares. Nearly 100 booths will be set up in the park, and there will be food trucks on site, too. There will also be live music as well as daily animal feedings at noon at the Kansas Wildlife Exhibit in the park. Admission is free.

The magic of Bill Blagg

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway

Magician Bill Blagg, fresh off his headlining Las Vegas show, will perform this weekend at the Orpheum as part of his “The Magic of Bill Blagg Tour.” His show features unique interactive magic tricks and illusions. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the magic begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets range from $28 to $42 and can be purchased at wichitaorpheum.com

Air Capital Fly-In

Saturday, 3612 N. Webb Road

Saturday marks the 58th annual Wichita Air Capital Fly-in, which happens all day Saturday at The EAA Chapter 88 building at 3612 N. Webb Road. The event is intended to support Kansas aviation and will include many aviation-related activities. including an aircraft display, candy drops, helicopter rides, flight competitions and more. Breakfast, lunch and a cash bar will be available for guests to enjoy throughout the day. Admission for ages 18 and up is $5, and anyone under 18 gets in free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AirCapitalFlyIn.

Latin Fest ICT

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Old Town Square, Second and Mead

Latin Fest ICT is a free event planned for Old Town this weekend. It will happen from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in Old Town Square, Second and Mead and will include live bands, vendors, authentic food, presentations and giveaways. There will also be a vaccination clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. The music starts at 5 p.m. For more information and for a schedule, visit facebook.com/WichitaFestival.