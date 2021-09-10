Former ‘Captain America’ flies in for ICT Comic Con this weekend

Courtesy photo

If it weren’t for a corporate snafu, Reb Brown might have become a household name playing “Captain America.”

Brown played the Marvel superhero in two 1979 TV movies and was guaranteed at least a six-episode series. But “through a screwup on Universal’s part,” he recalled of the studio, the rights fell through for CBS, which was hoping “Captain America” would pack the same punch as “The Incredible Hulk.”

Even 42 years after those movies, the 73-year-old Brown still answers the call as Captain America. He’s been to five comic book conventions this year, including coming to Wichita this weekend for the fifth ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo.

“I have a lot of fun,” Brown said from his home in Los Angeles. “For me, it’s being able to meet the people in person and be able to talk to them and let them know that we care. We’re just as excited about the fact that they know what we’ve done.”

Brown brings his Captain America shield with him and is especially tickled when he meets young fans.

“It touches me so much,” he said.

Now retired, Brown said he’s pleased his 43 years of film and TV credits include cult favorites such as “Yor: The Hunter from the Future,” which he spent six months filming in Turkey in the early ‘80s; and more mainstream films, including “Uncommon Valor,” a movie about Vietnam War veterans rescuing others left behind, in which he co-starred with Gene Hackman and Patrick Swayze; and the war drama “Distant Thunder,” with John Lithgow and Ralph Macchio.

“I was fortunate enough to work as much as I did, considering how the business is,” he said. “I enjoyed everything I did.”

His first movie role was “Sssssss,” a thriller about a scientist whose serum turns humans into snakes, which starred Dirk Benedict, another guest at Comic Con, whom Brown said he hasn’t seen in many years.

Benedict is best known for roles in TV series “Battlestar Galactica” and “The A-Team.” The third special guest is Catherine Sutherland, who played the pink ranger on “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.”

Comic Con director Richard Cathey said the number of celebrities has grown in the past three years (the event was canceled last year). A Comic Con attendee since the mid-1980s, Cathey said it’s always special to see stars at the events.

“Even though your time is brief, exchanging a smile and getting an autograph from one of your favorite actors is something you can hang onto,” he said.

The three stars will each have a Q&A session with the audience both days and will sign autographs throughout the festival. The celebrities set the rate for autographs, he said, and all three stars will be $40 apiece.

Brown says he’s never been to Kansas, although he says his grandfather was a marshal in Dodge City “way back when.” Brown’s father, he added, was with the Los Angeles Police Department for 30 years.

This year’s Comic Con, Cathey said, is branching out into automobile displays, including the 1966 “Batman” movie replica car; and KITT, the four-wheeled star of “Knight Rider.” This year will have additional space for role-playing games and tabletop games, as well as a new cosplay contest.

Unique to the ICT Comic Con will be what Cathey calls a “living estate sale” of rare comics and art portfolios from a Kansas collector and vendor at the show.

Brown said he’s seen and enjoyed the current resurgence of the Marvel Comics Universe, and commended star Chris Evans, who has played Captain America in multiple Marvel movies.

“As long as they keep it pure and stuff like that, I think it’s wonderful,” Brown said. “Sometimes I think they’re entitled to do whatever they want, but I like the pure aspects of the character myself.”

However, “I just wish I’d had CGI back when I did it,” he said with a laugh. “My body wouldn’t hurt so much.”

ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12

Where: Century II Exhibit Hall, 225 W. Douglas

Tickets: $12 for adults (13 years and older), children 12 and younger free; $20 for weekend pass, available at ictcomiccon.com