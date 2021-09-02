Entertainment

Check out this adorable boat racing video from 1930’s Wichita

A rare opportunity to observe the excitement and life of Wichita in the mid-1930s made the rounds on local social media this week.

With a slight blueish tint, images of men in life preservers racing atop the Little Arkansas River in speedboats play over lively trumpet-infused jazz. Men and women in hats and the dress of the mid-1930 gather on the banks, perching on lawn chairs as they watch the speedboat race excitement.

Jeff Roth, who edited the video, shared it on a Facebook page called “Wichita history from my perspective,” which can be found at here.

The video features iconic Wichita sites such as Riverside Park, the Wichita Boathouse and the Little Arkansas River. It was shot on 8 mm film by former resident Carl Johnson.

Sarah Spicer
