What to do in Wichita this weekend: Live music galore, improv comedy, art after hours

Fire-dancing troupe Phlox will put on a free show Friday in Old Town Square. The Wichita Eagle

Whether you prefer gazing at art, jamming to live music or laughing at improv actors, you’ll find something to do this weekend in Wichita.

Following is a list of some of the fun events that start this weekend and even some that stretch into next week.

Fire dancers in Old Town square

7:30 p.m. Friday, Old Town Square, Second and Mead

Phlox, which is a group of local fire performers, will return on Friday for a Final Friday show in Old Town Square, Second and Mead, that will feature music, LED, fire and dance. It will last from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in Old Town Square, and all ages are welcome. The event is free but donations are encouraged. The performance will start around dusk, and the fire will appear around 8:15 p.m.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Art after Hours

5-8 p.m. Friday, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.

Wichita art lovers will get the chance for a nighttime visit to the Wichita Art Museum for a special event called Art After Hours. The museum will be open from 5 to 8 p.m., and visitors will be able to get a last look at the exhibition “Richard Marquis: Keepers” before it closes on Sept. 5. The museum store and Muse Cafe will be open, and there will be a cash bar along with a special dinner menu. Dinner reservations are required and can be made by calling 316-268-4973. Admission is free.

Pecos & The Rooftops at The Cotillion

8 p.m. Saturday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The band Pecos & The Rooftops will be performing at The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg, on Saturday. The band consists of five members, all close friends who met in college in Northeast Texas, and they released their latest album “Red Eye” in January of 2020. The Huser Brothers Band will open the show. The concert starts at 8 p.m., but the doors open at 7 p.m. All ages will be admitted, and full concessions and bars will be open. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased at thecotillion.com. Table reservations are available by calling 316-722-4201.

Big Red Horse in concert

7:30 p.m. Friday, TempleLive, 332 E. First St.

Kansas-based band Big Red Horse will be performing at TempleLive, the venue inside the Scottish Rite Center at 332 E. First St., on Friday. Big Red Horse is a five-piece band that plays music from all kinds of genres including blues, classic rock, funk and more. COVID-19 has set the band’s plans to release its debut album back, so it will release it track by track throughout the year. The doors for the concert open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at wichita.templelive.com.

Say What?! improv

5 p.m. Saturday, Loony Bin Comedy Club, 214 N. St. Francis

The local improv troupe “Say What?!” will start putting on monthly improv nights at the Loony Bin Comedy Club, 215 N. St. Francis, and it starts this week. The shows, which will be on the last Saturday of each month, will be interactive, unscripted and lead by members of the 20-year-old troupe Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the show will start at 5. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at loonybincomedy.com or by calling 316-618-4242. All attendees must be 18 years or older.

Food Truck rally weekend

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main

The last Sunday of the month is approaching, and that means it’s time again for the monthly Food Trucks at the Fountain food truck rally at the Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. The rally, which will gather many of Wichita’s most popular food trucks into one place, will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include live music. Admission to the rally is free. Donations will be accepted for the yoga class.

Lunchtime guitar slinging





Noon, Wednesdays in September, Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum’s Heritage Park, 204 S. Main

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical museum at 204 S. Main, is about to launch the 2021 installment of its Heritage Square Concert Series, which will happen over the noon hour every Wednesday in September in the park just east of the museum. The concerts this year will all feature “guitar slingers” as a tribute to the museum’s exhibit “Turn it Up to 90,” which traces the history of the electric guitar. The performer on Wednesday will be Eric Shumaker followed by Alberto Alphonzo on Sept. 8, Tom Page on Sept. 15, Uche on Sept. 22 and Bill Goffrier on Sept. 29. There will also be a special Saturday performance by Steve Cormier at 2 pm. on Sept. 4. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their lunches.