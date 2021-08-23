Entertainment

Wichita Orpheum show originally scheduled for Friday canceled after performer’s death

A show that has been on the Orpheum Theatre’s calendar for months was canceled on Sunday following the performer’s unexpected death.

Jeanne Robertson, a well-known humorist and motivational speaker, had long been scheduled to appear at The Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway, on Friday, though the show was postponed last week until April 2022. But Robertson died on Saturday at age 77 at her home in Burlington, North Carolina, her manager told the Associated Press.

No cause of death was given, but a post on her official Facebook page said that “She had some health challenges lately, but this was unexpected.”

Those who purchased tickets for the show will be automatically refunded via Select-A-Seat within 10-14 business days, The Orpheum said on its website. Those who have more refund questions are urged to email info@selectaseat.com or fill out the contact form on their website.

Robertson, who had a deep Southern accent, was crowned Miss North Carolina at age 18 then won Miss Congeniality in the 1963 Miss America Pageant. She was 6-foot-2-inches tall, and her pageant experience and height informed much of her comedy routine.

