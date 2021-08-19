What do to this weekend in Wichita: Live music, art, food trucks at the Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters will be at Intrust Bank Arena on Friday. File photo

You can shake off some of that back-to-school stress with several events planned for this weekend around the Wichita area.

Among your choices: several live music events, a couple of new art shows, a food truck rally and even a night with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Brave Combo at the Arb

4 p.m. Sunday, Bartlett Arboretum, Belle Plaine

The scenic Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine will continue its 2021 Treehouse Concert series this weekend with a performance by Brave Combo, a Grammy Award-winning quintet from Denton, Texas. The concert starts at 4 p.m. at the tree sanctuary at 301 N. Line St. in Belle Plaine, and the doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the gate. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic, or Mulvane restaurant Luciano’s will be there serving its Italian fare. Lyon’s Den BBQ also will be serving. Children will be admitted free. The Arboretum is about a 30 minute drive south of Wichita.

Harlem Globetrotters are back

7 p.m. Friday, Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to Intrust Bank Arena on Friday for a 7 p.m. showcase of dribbling, dunking and overall basketball swag. Part basketball game, part performance, the Globetrotters’ “The Spread Game Tour” lets fans interact with the athletes and feel like a part of the show. Tickets are $20-$105 and are available at selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Smells like Nirvana

7:15 p.m. Friday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Nirvana tribute band Smells Like Nirvana will be in Wichita on Friday for a 7:15 p.m. show at The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg. The band will perform songs from albums like “Nevermind,” “In Utero,” and “Bleach,” and many rarer Nirvana b-sides will also be on the set list. Doors open at 7 p.m. Opening acts will be Dead Original, For the Birds. and Rise Again. Tickets are $15 at www.thecotillion.com. The show is open to all ages.

Jelly Roll at Wave

7 p.m. Saturday, Wave, 650 E. Second St.

Rapper Jelly Roll, whose non-stage name is Jason DeFord, will perform an all-ages show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wave, the outdoor concert venue at 650 E. Second St. He’s known for tracks like “Need Nobody” and “Train Tracks” and has collaborated with artists like Lil Wyte, Tech N9ne and Struggle Jennings. Tickets to the show are $33-$48 at www.waveict.com.

New at the Ulrich

Through Dec. 4, Ulrich Museum of Art, 1845 Fairmount

Wichita State University’s Ulrich Museum of Art just opened two new exhibits on Thursday. One is called “Love in the Time of the Anthropocene,” and it’s hanging in the Beren Gallery. The show features work by photographers Terry Evans and Philip Heying and painter A. Mary Kay — three artists who share a concern for the environment. The other show is called “Look, it’s daybreak, dear, time to sing” and is in the museum’s Polk/Wilson and Amsden galleries. It features work by Canadian artists Richard Ibghy and Mairlou Lemmens and explores the relationship between birds and humans. Both shows will be up through Dec. 4. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Admission is free.

Rock in the park

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas

Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita will be home on Saturday to a concert by Electric Six, a rock band from Detroit. The concert will also feature opening band Me Like Bees. It’s a ticketed show, and advance tickets are $12 or they’re $15 the day of the show. Get them at eventbrite.com. The park is at 601 E. Douglas, and the show is open to all ages.

Friday food trucks

6-9 p.m. Friday, Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main

Feeling like a food truck outing? This weekend will mark another installment of Night at the Fountains, a monthly evening food truck rally at the Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. and will include trucks like Funky Monkey Munchies, Cousin Hector’s, Smokin’ Diner, The Brown Box Bakery and more. There will also be a DJ providing music and a truck selling adult beverages. Admission is free.