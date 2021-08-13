97.1-FM is back on the air. But is it Bob?

Photo illustration Getty Images/iStockphoto

KIBB, 97.1-FM is back on the air playing music as a Rocking M Media station, but it isn’t being called Bob-FM.

Bob-FM is one of several Rocking M stations in Wichita that was supposed to sell but didn’t about the time they all went off air in 2019.

Station ID breaks on 97.1 refer to it only as KIBB, 97.1-FM, a Rocking M Media Station.

Rocking M owner Monte Miller did not return repeated calls from The Eagle.

As recently as February 2020, music was back on Bob-FM. It and other Rocking M stations have spent stints on and off the air since.

The media company’s other Wichita stations are KVWF, 100.5-FM, which is known as Flight, KKGQ, 92.3-FM, which is known as Kansas Country; and KWME, 92.7-FM, which is known as the Blast. None of those stations remain on the air under those call signs.

Last February, Envision Networks confirmed that it was running Bob and that the station would remain Bob. The duration of Bob’s tenure could not be confirmed, because Sun Broadcast Group, which has since acquired Envision Networks, could not be reached for comment Friday.