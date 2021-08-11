Group postpones Wichita concert citing concerns over indoor show during COVID resurgence

The Avett Brothers have postponed their indoor concert in Park City for the second time. T. Rob Brown/Special to the Star

The Avett Brothers concert originally scheduled for Hartman Arena in August of last year then rescheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic for Thursday has been postponed again.

The group now says it will perform the show on July 1, 2022.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, the group said that a resurgence of COVID-19 — and concerns about performing in an indoor venue — led it to make the call.

“We have come to the decision that postponing is the only plan of action available to us,” the release said. “The safety of our fans is paramount, and an ever-present consideration in all we do. At this unique moment, a limited ability to reasonably control the more concerning aspects of an indoor performance has led us to this decision.”

The release also said that those who had tickets could get full refunds or save the tickets until next year. Fans were instructed to return to their point of ticket purchase for refunds or questions. Hartman Arena said its box office will issue refunds until midnight on Sept. 8.

The group appears to be going forward with outdoor concerts scheduled in other cities throughout the rest of the month, including shows in outdoor amphitheaters in Arkansas on Friday and Saturday.

So far, several other indoor concerts and events in Wichita are still scheduled to go on in the immediate future, including a Melissa Etheridge concert on Sunday at the Cotillion, a concert by Black Stone Cherry on Aug. 18 at TempleLive, and a Harlem Globetrotters event Aug. 20 at Intrust Bank Arena.