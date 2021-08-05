What to do in Wichita this weekend and next week: Live music, end-of-summer bashes

Movie night in the park

7-10 p.m. Friday, Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas

Naftzger Park at 601 E. Douglas, the new downtown park that been filled with events all summer long, will be the site on Friday of a Family Movie and Game Night that will include a variety of yard games, food from Big B’s Beef food truck and a showing of the film “Raya and the Last Dragon.” The event will start at 7 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Admission is free.

First Friday show

6-10 p.m. Friday, Art House 310, 310 S. Laura

Art House 310 is one of several art venues observing Final Friday this month, and it will put on a show featuring Amy Huser and Emily Miller Yamanaka. Huser is a local textile artist and painter whose specialty is hand-woven and painted textile installations. She uses her work to explore nature and the emotions it provokes. Miller Yamanaka is a Japanese painter, textile artist and tattoo artist who says she is inspired by the natural beauty of Kansas. The show’s opening reception will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, and the art will hang through Aug. 22. Admission is free.

Hot dog hangout

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Brick & Mortar venue, 230 S. Topeka

A local 16-year-old who has been running his own hot dog stand since he was in seventh grade — then using the proceeds to feed the homeless — will be at the Brick & Mortar venue, 230 S. Topeka, from noon to 5 on Saturday, where he’ll be serving up hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks. Javion Napier, a Wichita South High school student, has been collecting backpacks and school supplies and will be passing them out during the event, which he put together with the help of Xclusive Events and the Wichita Police Department. Admission is free, and food is available for a donation to the cause. Donations of backpacks and supplies can be dropped off until Friday at Interior by Designs Gallery, 8201 E. 34th Circle North, No. 905.

‘Bad to the Bone’

7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Cotillion, 11120 W, Kellogg

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will perform on Saturday at The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg, as a part of their “Good to be Bad Tour- 45 Years of Rock.” Some of the band’s classic hits include “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move it on Over” and “Bad to the Bone.” The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 to $126 at thecotillion.com.

Sunset Summerfest

6-9 p.m. Saturday, McAdams Park, 1320 E. 16th St.

McAdams Park will be the site on Saturday of an event called Sunset Summerfest, which invites participants to watch the sun set while enjoying live music and food from local food trucks. The bands and artists performing include N.E.W Funk featuring Tordy, Merging Traffic, Koool Breeze and Injoy Fountain, and participating food trucks include Noble House, Big B’s Beef and Kona Ice. Sunset Summerfest is from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free, and attendees are advised to bring their own bug spray and lawn chairs.

Candlebox in concert

7 p.m. Tuesday, TempleLive, 332 E. First St.

Multi-platinum grunge band Candlebox will perform at TempleLive, the music venue inside the Wichita Scottish Rite Center at 332 E. First St., on Tuesday. The group is best known for hits like “Change,” “You” and “Far Behind.” Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m. All ages are welcome, and tickets cost between $25 and $39. They can be purchased at wichita.templelive.com

Country bash with LoCash





7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Wave, 650 E. Second

Country music duo LoCash will headline the KFDI LoCash Country Bash scheduled for 7 to 10 Wednesday at Wave, the outdoor music venue at 650 E. Second St. The duo, which is made up of singer-songwriters Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, is best known for its chart-topping hits “I Know Somebody,” “I Love This Life” and “Ring on Every Finger.” All ages are welcome at the show, and tickets are $10 to $20 at www.waveict.com