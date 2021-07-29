What to do in Wichita this weekend: Tomato Fest, Esports and some fun open houses

The annual Tomato Fest returns on Saturday to the Kansas Grown Farmers Market. The Wichita Eagle

It’s going to be a hot summer weekend in Wichita filled with live music, opportunities for vegetable shopping and more. Here are some of the activities available to choose from:

Tomato celebration

7 a.m. to noon, Saturday, 7001 W. 21st St. North

The summer day that local farmers market fans always look forward to arrives this weekend: Tomato Fest at the Kansas Grown Farmers Market, 21st and Ridge Road. The annual event is scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday and will include cooking demos, contests for the largest, prettiest and ugliest tomatoes, tomato sampling, food trucks and more. Admission is free.

Variety show at The White Building

7 p.m. Friday, 3219 E. Douglas

A variety show scheduled for Friday night at The White Building, 3219 E. Douglas, will feature belly dancers, a magic show, live music from Knocknasheega and live art. The event is a fundraiser for the 111-year-old building that over the years has been home to a rug store and a funeral home but now is being used as event space. Proceeds will go toward its restoration. The show is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets, which guarantee a seat for the show and include snacks and a bottle of water, are $10 or $15 for a couple and are available at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be $10 at the door.

Firefly Farm popup

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, 15615 E. 21st St. North

Firefly Farm, a five-acre urban farm at 15615 E. 21st St. North, is putting on an open house and pop-up market from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday that will include organic vegetables, farm fresh eggs, local cheese, coffee, flowers and more for sale. The event will also feature presentations about topics ranging from composting to industrial hemp. Admission is free. The farm also just introduced an online store where people can pick up fresh fruits, vegetables and more twice a week — from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit www.fireflyfarmwichita.com.

Three Dog Night in concert

8 p.m. Thursday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Legendary rock band Three Dog Night — known for hits like “Joy to the World” and “Mama Told Me Not to Come” — will be at The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg, for a concert on Thursday night, Aug. 5. The band, which was founded in 1967, will perform at 8 p.m. The opening act will be Danny McGraw. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $99 at thecotillion.com.

‘Fiddler’ on the stage

Friday and Saturday, Wichita Center for the Performing Arts, 9112 E. Central

Stage Lights Theater Company, a group made up of young actors ages 8 to 22, is putting on a production of the famous musical “Fiddler on the Roof” on Friday and Saturday at the Wichita Center for the Performing Arts, 9112 E. Central. Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children ages 3 to 13. They’re $15 and $13 at the door. Get tickets at our.show/stagelightstheatercompany.

Odd Fellow open house

5-9 p.m. Saturday, 930 W. Douglas

Want to see inside the historic Odd Fellow Hall? The owners of the venue that recently took over the space, which is on the upper level of the building at 930 W. Douglas that has Leslie Coffee Co. downstairs, are putting on an open house from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Those who attend can enjoy free beer, wine and small bites while they look around. The 2,700 square feet space, originally built as a clubhouse for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows in 1911, is now being used for community events, chef’s dinners, live music and private functions.

Esports festival

Friday and Saturday, Century II Convention Center

The Century II Convention Center will be home this weekend to the Unified Esports Festival, a giant competitive gaming event that will include opportunities for participation. The event, which happens from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, will feature top players competing in games like Super Smash Bros., Dragon Ball FighterZ, Mortal Kombat and more. Spectators can also try the games out, and the event will also include gaming quests, cosplay showcases and a costume contest. A weekend ticket is $30 at efict.uea.gg.