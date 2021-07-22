What to do in Wichita this weekend: birthday celebrations, cowboy party and a big float

National Day of the Cowboy returns to Old Cowtown this weekend. File photo/The Wichita Eagle

Wichitans can float on the river, celebrate Wichita’s birthday and honor Old West cowboys during a busy weekend of fun.

Here’s what’s going on around town this weekend:

Day of the Cowboy

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.

The Old Cowtown Museum is celebrating the National Day of the Cowboy on Saturday with a day-long event that will include skills demonstrations, music and poetry. The celebration is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd. Regular museum admission applies: $9 for adults, $8 for ages 62 and up, $7 ages 12-17,and $6 for kids ages 5-11. Kids ages 4 and under, members, educators and military members and their families will be admitted free.

Food Trucks at the Fountain

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main

The monthly Food Trucks at the Fountain food truck rally returns on Sunday at the Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. There will be several food trucks serving, including hosts The Flying Stove and many more. There will also be live music and other fun activities. From 10 to 11 a.m., attendees can participate in a donation based yoga class by Limitless Yoga at the corner of Main and Waterman. The event starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Bridal Expo

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Century II Exhibition Hall

Century II, 225 W. Douglas, will be home this weekend to the 2021 Bridal Expo. Attendees can learn about catering, decor, fashion, cake, venues and more. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Century II Exhibition Hall. Tickets for a single day are $10, and a two-day pass is $13. Children 11 and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the door, at wichitatix.com, at the Century II box office, or by calling 316-202-8100.

Moth Mania

8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St.

Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. North, is hosting a special nighttime event called Moth Mania in honor of International Moth Week. Guests can bring flashlights to explore the trails of Chisholm Creek Park and look at the nocturnal creatures at the insect attracting stations. The event is from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Admission is free.

Return of the Big Float

2-5 p.m. Saturday, Arkansas River

The Big Float, a float and beach party on the Arkansas River, happens in downtown Wichita this weekend with the goal of building support for improving river access and creating a river habitat for Wichitans. Participants will check in at the Wichita Clean Streams tent east of Old Cowtown near the put-in location. Life jackets are required, and people can rent them on site or bring their own. Floaters will then follow the river through downtown Wichita, past The Keeper of the Plains. The take-out point is the WSU River Vista Boathouse Dock. After, participants can enjoy live music, drinks, food, kids’ activities and more. Float launch begins at 2 and ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Advance registration is required and is $10. Registration plus rentals is $20. Registration can be done at wichitacleanstreams.com.

Happy birthday, Wichita

1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main, is celebrating the 151st birthdays of both Wichita and Sedgwick County this weekend with the Wichita-Sedgwick County Sesquicentennial Finale Celebration. Wichita was officially founded on July 21, 1870, which was three months after the establishment of Sedgwick County. In honor of the milestones, the museum will open its doors with free admission all weekend. Guests can enjoy music and refreshments outside in Heritage Square Park before exploring the exhibits. This is a two-day event happening from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.