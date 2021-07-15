Popular free summer concert series starts its five-week run this weekend — but at a new venue

King Midas will close this summer’s KEYN Concert Series on Aug. 13.

One of Wichita’s most popular annual outdoor events — KEYN’s Summer Concert Series — is about to return and starts its five-week run on Friday.

The concerts will happen every Friday night until Aug. 13 from 8 to 10 p.m. outside at Hartman Arena, 8151 N. Hartman Arena Drive in Park City. That’s a new venue from the past. The last time the concert series happened, in 2019, concerts were at the Wichita WaterWalk.

Each concert will feature a well-known local band plus food trucks people can enjoy while they watch. (Gates will open at 6 p.m. each week.)

Attendees should bring lawn chairs as well as money to buy food and beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, which will be sold on site. They can bring coolers but not glass bottles or outside alcohol. Coolers may be inspected at the gate.

Admission is free.

Here’s the lineup for the summer:

Friday

Band: Annie Up (covers)

Food trucks: The Bomb BBQ, Noble House Hawaiian, Neives’ Mexican Food Truck, Uno Mas

July 23

Band: Across the Pond (British Invasion covers)

Food trucks: Lost in the Sauce, Noble House Hawaiian, Neives’ Mexican Food Truck

JULY 30

Band: Liew Brown Band (rock, pop and country covers covers)

Food trucks: Lost in the Sauce, Noble House Hawaiian, Neives’ Mexican Food Truck, Southeast Carryout, Uno Mas

Aug. 6

Band: Lucky People (covers from 1980s until now)

Food trucks: Lost in the Sauce, Noble House Hawaiian, Neives’ Mexican Food Truck, Southeast Carryout, Uno Mas

Aug. 13

Band: King Midas (classic rock)

Food trucks: Lost in the Sauce, The Bomb BBQ, Noble House Hawaiian, Neives’ Mexican Food Truck, Southeast Carryout