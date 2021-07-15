What to do in Wichita this weekend: Outdoor concerts, Sunday market, food truck fun

The Shop & Grub Market at Naftzger Park returns on Sunday.

It’ll be a warm summer weekend in Wichita, and people looking for fun can find outdoor shopping and outdoor concerts at some of Wichita’s top entertainment venues. There are also a few fun indoor events to keep you busy through the week.

Here’s a look at some of the local fun to be had during the weekend of July 16 through 18 and during the week ahead.

Friday-night food trucks





6-9 p.m. Friday, Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main

The monthly Friday-night food truck rally Night at the Fountains returns this weekend to the WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. Wichitans are invited to enjoy food from their favorite food trucks like Funky Monkey Munchies, Urban Skillet, Kona Ice and more. There will be a DJ playing music throughout the three-hour event that lasts from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Two concerts at Wave

Saturday and Sunday, Wave, 650 E. Second

Wave, the outdoor music venue at 650 E, Second St., will be the site of two concerts this weekend. The first will feature Trey Lewis, a country singer whose raunchy song about Dallas went viral on TikTok last year, will be performing at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets range from $14 to $20. The second concert will feature Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, a roots reggae and blues band from St. Louis, who will perform on Sunday. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will start at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $30. Tickets can be found at www.waveict.com. Both shows are open to all ages.

Shop & Grub Market is back

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas

Festive ICT is putting on the second installment of its new Shop & Grub market on Sunday at Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas. Merchants from in and out of town will be at the market, which happens on the third Sunday of every month through October, and they’ll be selling things like vintage clothing, jewelry, art and more. There will be food trucks as well as alcoholic beverages for sale. The market takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages.

‘Frankenstein’ live

7 p.m. Tuesday, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E. Douglas

Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E. Douglas, is providing Wichitans the chance to watch Broadway musicals and plays without leaving town as a part of a partnership with the National Theatre Live. Roxy’s, which has already shown live versions of “Kinky Boots,” “42nd Street” and “Coriolanus,” this week will be showing “Frankenstein,” directed by Academy Award winner Danny Boyle and featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. It will be shown using a state-of-the-art projection system in the theater at 7 p.m. Tuesday at at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. General admission tickets can be purchased for $10 online at roxysdowntown.com or at the door for $15.

Liberty Bell 7 celebration

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum, Hutchinson

The Cosmosphere in Hutchinson is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Liberty Bell 7 mission of Gus Grissom on Wednesday. Visitors will be able to view the real Liberty Bell 7 spacecraft, which the museum has in its collection, purchase limited edition Liberty Bell 7 patches and T-shirts, and pick up a free scavenger hunt game from the box office. The celebration lasts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Cosmosphere President and CEO Jim Remar will also give a speech at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday about the Liberty Bell 7, and at 1 p.m., Patricia Moore, NASA communication strategist, will join the celebration virtually to talk about the future of space travel. Events are free with regular Cosmosphere admission.

Midland in concert

8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, the Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Grammy Award-winning country band Midland, known for hits like “Drinkin’ Problem,” “Make a Little” and “Burn Out,” will perform at the Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg, on Thursday, July 22, and it will mark one of the first shows where the group will play some of its new, just-released music. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets prices range from $19.50 to $150 are available at thecotillion.com. It’s an all-ages show, and full concessions and bars will be open.