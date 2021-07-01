What to do in Wichita this weekend and beyond: Snoop Dogg, block party, local shopping

Snoop Dogg will perform on Wednesday at Wave in Wichita. Invision/AP

Fourth of July weekend will, no doubt, be full of fireworks in Wichita. But if you’re looking for something to do before or after Sunday’s explosive fun, there are many things to choose from.

Here’s a look at some of the things Wichitans can get out and do from Friday through July 8.

Snoop Dogg in Wichita

8 p.m. Wednesday, Wave, 650 E. Second St.

He was last in Wichita in 2014, when a sold-out crowd at the Cotillion waited two and a half hours past showtime for him to take the stage. Now, Snoop Dogg is returning to town for an all-ages show on Wednesday at Wave, an outdoor music venue at 650 E. Second St. The famous rapper, known for hits like ““Gin and Juice” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” has also become a television star and pop culture icon, and he’s scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $49 and are still available at www.waveict.com.

ICT Block Party

4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas

Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita will be home this weekend to the ICT Block Party, a celebration of the summer season that will include a car show, food, a market and a kids zone. DJ Cadence and DJ For the Win will provide music, and there will be a fireworks show to end the night. The party is from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and admission is free.

Art opening

4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Tamsyn’s Gallery, 300 N. Mead

Tamsyn’s Gallery in Old Town Square will be home to a First Friday Art Gallery Show featuring Kyra Coates, a Colorado-based painter who says her artwork is inspired by her own spiritual awakening, motherhood and embracing feminine strength. The show is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Tamsyn’s Gallery, 300 N. Mead. Admission is free.

Independence Day bells

Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main

The annual Bloomfield Carillon Independence Day concert is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Wichita Sedgwick County Historical Museum, 204 S. Main. The bells will be played from the fifth floor of the museum by JuleAnn Troutman. For the best sound, people are advised to listen from outside the museum, which will also be open during it’s normal hours for those who want to listen inside. Masks are required, and attendees are encouraged to make a reservation 24 hours in advance. Call 316-265-9314 or email tours@wichitahistory.org. Admission to go inside is $5 for adults, $2 ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.

Echos of the ’80s

9 p.m. Friday, Jerry’s Bar and Grill, 630 N. Robin

The Echos is a new local cover band that performs New Wave music from the 1980s, and it will be playing this weekend at Jerry’s Bar and Grill, 630 N. Robin. The five-person group, which embraces neon and synthesizers, will play from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday. A $5 cover charge will be collected at the door.

Art Benefit

6-9 p.m. Friday. Cleveland Corner, 156 N. Cleveland

The Workroom at 156 N. Cleveland is collaborating with the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center for a Friday-night Art Show Benefit. The event, which is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. at Cleveland Corner, will feature live music from Tori Campell and a variety of artwork from artists like Jon Hansen, Gibson Athena and Jackie Wood. Organizers will donate 10% of the sales during the reception — as well as a portion of the artists’ sales — to WASAC. Admission is free.

Shop local on Friday

5-9 p.m. Friday, Union Station Plaza, 701 E. Douglas

The BuyICT Market, a collaboration between Women Empowered Markets, Bringing it Black, JuneteenthICT and other organizations, is happening on Friday at Union Station Plaza in downtown Wichita. The market, which was rescheduled from June 24 because of weather, will happen from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. During the event, where people can find things like jewelry, food items, beauty items and more, the group will kick off its BuyICT Challenge, which asks participants to seek out local businesses and commit to spending money at them.