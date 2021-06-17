‘Be how you always are.’ Whoopi, McCain again spar on ‘The View’ as fans weigh in

A tense exchange between “The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Megan McCain got the show off to a rocky start and fans are taking sides. Screenshot from The View / YouTube

“The View” got off to a rocky start Thursday as co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain had harsh words for one another.

The women, flanked by co-hosts Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin were discussing President Joe Biden’s tense exchange with CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins during a Wednesday news conference when the hosts’ conversation took a turn.

McCain called Biden’s behavior “unbecoming” of a sitting president. Goldberg agreed but commended Biden for apologizing to Collins, because “the thing I never saw [former President Donald] Trump do is apologize.”

As she continued making her point, McCain interjected to say that she “did not care” if Biden apologized or not.

Goldberg, longtime moderator of the daytime talk show, bristled at the remark and the interruption: “I don’t care that you don’t care.”

“I don’t care that you don’t care! We’re even!” McCain argued back.

“Good Meghan, then you can be how you always are,” Goldberg said before sending the show to commercial.

It wasn’t long before viewers of the show sounded off on social media.

Whoopi: "I don't care that you don't care"



Meghan McCain: "I don't care that you don't care! We're even!"



Whoopi: "Well, good, Meghan. You can be how you always are."



Meghan: "You can be how you always are!" pic.twitter.com/p0waUKoPTX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2021

“Can you imagine talking to Whoopi Goldberg like this?!” a fan wrote on Twitter.

“They clearly are over each other,” wrote another. “Whoopi was right. She was trying to make a point and she kept interrupting #TheView.”

Others speculated that the spat could mark “Meghan’s final day on #TheView.”

When the show returned from commercial, both women apologized before moving on to the next hot topic.