What to do in Wichita this weekend: Father’s Day fun, soulful tunes, ‘Kinky Boots’

Wichita will be home this weekend to a new Riverside art festival, a big Juneteenth celebration at McAdams park, and a new Music Theatre Wichita show. But if those aren’t enough, there are several other fun events going on during Father’s Day weekend, which starts Friday, June 18. Here are some of them:

Father’s Day at the Zoo

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.

The annual Father’s Day Car Show returns to the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd., this weekend. Visitors can check out antique and modern vehicles and see the animals while there. Awards will be given to the best cars in categories like best import and best low-rider, and there will also be prizes for kids’ pick, dads’ pick and more. The show is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, and dads will get in free when accompanied by a paying visitor.

A night of food trucks

6-9 p.m. Friday, Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main

Night at the Fountains, a monthly food truck rally, returns to the Wichita WaterWalk for another installment on Friday. Wichitans will be able to find many favorite food trucks like Funky Monkey Munchies, Urban Skillet, Kona Ice and more all in one place. There will also be a DJ playing music throughout the event, which lasts from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. If you are not able to make this food truck event, the next big rally — Food Trucks at the Fountain — will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 at the same location.

SoulFest at Wave

7 p.m. Saturday, Wave, 650 E. Second St.

The Wave music venue at 850 E. Second St. will be home this weekend to a concert called SoulFest that will feature hip hop artist Musiq Soul Child and R&B star Dave Hollister. Local performers Injoy Fountain and Rudy Love Jr. are also on the bill, as are several other acts. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Ticket prices start at $50 for general admission and go up to $150 for VIP balcony seating. Tickets can be purchased at soulfestict.eventbrite.com.

Music theater from afar





Friday through Aug. 18, Roxy’s Downtown, 412 1/2 E. Douglas

Roxy’s Downtown has partnered with National Theatre Live to put on screenings of hit Broadway musicals, and their series continues this weekend and next week with screenings of the musicals “Kinky Boots” and “Coriolanus.” Both will be shown at Roxy’s using a state-of-the-art projection system that will make the Wichita audience feel like they’re seeing the show in person. “Kinky Boots” will be shown at 2 p.m. on Friday and on Thursday, June 24, and “Coriolanus” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday and June 24 and at 2 p.m. on June 23. The shows will continue through August with screenings of “42nd Street,” “Frankenstein” “No Man’s Land” and “War Horse.” General admission tickets are $15 at 316-265-4400 or at roxysdowntown.com or $15 at the door. There’s also a season ticket option. Get the full schedule at roxysdowntown.com.

Annual Stearman Field Fly-In

7 a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Stearman Field Bar & Grill, 14789 SW 30th St., Benton

Stearman Field Bar and Grill’s 14th Annual Fly-In is scheduled for Saturday at 14789 SW 30th St. in Benton. It will include many different aircraft on the tarmac that visitors can walk around and get up close to. It lasts from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and will include live music from PATZ from noon to 4 p.m. and Lucky People from 7 to 11 p.m. A breakfast buffet will last from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be a kid zone, beer gardens and food tents. Admission is free.

Father’s Day flea market

Saturday and Sunday, Kansas Star Casino, Mulvane

The Wichita Flea Market at the Kansas Star Casino Arena returns this weekend with antiques, crafts, vintage items, jewelry, comics, artwork, toys and more. The flea market is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Dads get in free on Sunday, and masks are no longer required. A one-day pass is $3 per person, a two-day pass is $5, and children 12 and under will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at kansasstarcasino.com. Visit WichitaFleaMarket.biz for more information.