What to do this weekend in Wichita: Disney on Ice, lots of concerts and artsy fun

Woody from “Toy Story” is one of the many Disney characters that will appear as part of “Disney on Ice.”

It’s going to be another fun summer weekend in Wichita with a new season of Shakespeare in the Park starting and a couple of fun food events happening around the area. Here are some of the other worthwhile events that people with children, art lovers and music fans in their lives can enjoy.

Disney on Ice

Performances through Sunday, Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

“Mickey’s Search Party” is underway in Wichita and will continue through the weekend with a show by Disney on Ice that includes several performances at Intrust Bank Arena. The show features Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends, including Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie Elsa, Belle, Moana, Miguel and more, as they try to follow Captain Hook’s treasure map and find Tinker Bell. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are$15-$80 at www.selectaseat.com, at 316-755-7328 and at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena. Face masks are still required at the venue.

Bluesman Benoit in concert

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

Musician Tab Benoit, a well-known Louisiana-born blues singer, songwriter and guitarist who’s a frequent visitor to Wichita, will perform a concert on Saturday at The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg. His opening act will be fellow blues singer Alastair Greene. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 at thecotillion.com.

Art Together at Mark Arts

9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Road

Mark Arts at 1307 N. Rock Road is launching a free monthly art program called Art Together, and the first one is on Saturday. The family-friendly events will include hands-on art projects, stories and arts demonstrations. Saturday’s event, which is titled “Your True Colors,” lasts from 9 a.m. to noon and includes a 9 a.m. story time in the galleries, a 10 a.m. yoga session with Siva Yoga, and an 11 a.m. artwork demonstration. A drop-in hands-on art project where participants will create mixed media rainbows will happen from 9:30 a.m. to noon, as will a community arts project. Though the event is free, registration is required at https://markartsks.com/arttogether/. That’s also where to find the Art Together schedule for the rest of 2021.

‘Love is Love’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Roxy’s Downtown, 412 ½ E. Douglas

The Heart of America Men’s Chorus is putting on its show called “Love is Love” on Friday and Saturday at Roxy’s Downtown, 412 ½ E. Douglas. The show, which includes music reflective of first dates, falling in love and marriage, will also include the group’s version of “The Newlywed Game” featuring some of the chorus’ real life couples. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available by calling 316-708-4837. There’s also a live streaming option that costs $15. Make reservations for that at hoamc.booktix.com. Roxy’s has relaxed its mask mandate and will not require fully vaccinated audience members to wear them.

‘Pinkalicious The Musical”

10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, Mary Jane Teall Theater, 225 W. Douglas

Wichita Children’s Theatre & Dance Center is putting on the show “Pinkalicious The Musical” this weekend at Century II’s Mary Jane Teall Theater. Performances are at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The show is based on the book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann about a girl who loves pink cupcakes so much that she comes down with pinkititis and turns totally pink. The show runs 40 minutes. Tickets are $9 general admission for ages 2 and over, and there are group discounts. Get tickets at www.wichitatix.com.

Woodwinds in the park

7 p.m. Saturday, Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas

The Wichita Symphony Orchestra is putting on another Playing in the Park event this weekend. This one will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the new Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas. The free concert will feature the symphony’s woodwind players, who will be conducted by music director Daniel Hege. People are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

A Day in the Life at Cowtown

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.

The Old Cowtown Museum in Wichita will be putting on a special event on Saturday called A Day in the Life, during which actors will recreate an entire day based on accounts from newspapers published in the past. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and regular admission applies: $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children ages 12-17; $6 for children ages 5-11; and free for ages 4 and under, educators, Cowtown members and active military members and their families.

New exhibition at WAM

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.

Explore this new exhibition, a retrospective of Richard Marquis’ work that highlights his glass mastery with undertones of whimsy. Dine in at the Muse Cafe or dine outside with Funky Monkey Munchies food truck and enjoy a performance by Mandolin Monroe. In the S. Jim and Darla Farha Great Hall, tap your toes to peppy piano tunes performed by Bob Wambold. Free admission.