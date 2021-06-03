What to do in Wichita this weekend: Live music, classical music in the park, fun outside

Wave is having a big reopening party this weekend.

It’s Riverfest weekend — part one with the River Run, anyway — but there are lots of other events happening in Wichita over the weekend to keep you entertained. Among them:

Wave returns with two-day party

5-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, Wave, 650 E. Second

The Wave outdoor music venue at 650 E. Second, which was closed throughout the pandemic, just reopened with its first show back — Jason Boland & The Stragglers — on Thursday. And this weekend, it’ll be celebrating its return in style with a free two-day grand re-opening party that will feature music, food and more. The party, an all-ages event, opens at 5 p.m. on Friday and will feature six bands, including headliner Travel Guide, who will take the stage at 9:15 p.m. After that, DJ Carbon will spin tunes until midnight. Then, on Saturday, the party will start at noon and include a lineup of 12 bands, including Rudy Love Jr. at 6:30 p.m. and Injoy Fountain at 9:15 p.m. DJ music will again run from 10 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. Those who want to attend must RSVP at on Wave’s Facebook page.

Mini used book sale

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.

Need a new summer read? The Friends of the Wichita Art Museum are putting on a mini used book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd. It’s free to attend, and shoppers will be able to find gently used children’s books, novels, art books and vintage books. It’s free to attend.

Steel Panther in concert

8 p.m. Friday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

A Los Angeles band known for embracing the glam metal of the 1980s, Steel Panther, will be back in Wichita this weekend for a concert at The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg. The show is at 8 p.m. Friday, and the doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $37 at thecotillion.com. The Cotillion is still operating at reduced capacity and asking people to socially distance and wear face masks. The concert is open to all ages.

Southern Charm at The Crown

8 p.m., Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas

Bucky Fowler & Southern Charm — a local family band lead by longtime musician Bucky Fowler — will bring their classic country, classic rock and bluegrass sounds to The Crown Uptown Theatre for a show that starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and that will likely include dancing on the theatre’s big dance floor. The group includes Bucky as the front man along with his wife, Karla, and three daughters, Kristine, Kelcy and Kandace. Tickets are $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. Patrons must be 18 to enter, 21 to drink.

Classical music in the park

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, six Wichita Parks

Fans of classical music can enjoy it all Saturday afternoon when musicians from the Wichita Symphony Orchestra perform 30-minute shows at parks all over town. The event, called Playing Across Parks, starts at 1 p.m. at Pawnee Prairie Park followed by Central Riverside Park at 1:30 p.m., West Douglas Park at 2 p.m., Murdock Park at 2:30 p.m., OJ Watson Park at 3 p.m. and Chisholm Creek Park at 3:30 p.m. The shows that start at the top of the hour will be performed by a string trio, and the ones at the bottom of the hour will be performed by a brass quintet. The shows are free to attend, and people are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

A Field Day for grownups

2-6 p.m. Saturday, Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita

ICT Field Day is a half-day festival put on by Bike Walk Wichita, Xcluive Events and four young professionals groups in town, and it will offer adult activities like martial arts, Zumba, yoga, live, Polish horse shoes, live music, food, adult beverages and more. It will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wichita Boathouse, 515 S. Wichita Tickets are $8 for general admission, though a $35 VIP ticket offers access to a private bar, appetizers, a T-shirt and indoor restrooms. Get tickets at www.ictfieldday.com/

Outdoor fun day for kids

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Great Plains Nature Center, 6232 E. 29th St. North

The annual Outdoor Kids for Kansas event at Great Plains Nature Center, which is designed to help children find new ways to enjoy the outdoors, happens from 10 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the center, 6232 E. 29th St. North. The morning will include pond fishing, archery, turtle and duck feeding, animal close encounters, prizes and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit gpnc.org.