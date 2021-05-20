What to do this weekend in Wichita: Orpheum’s return, Monster Jam, art markets and more

The Orpheum Theatre will celebrate its grand re-opening with a concert on Friday. The Wichita Eagle

The Orpheum’s return

7 p.m. Friday, The Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway

The Orpheum at 200 N. Broadway has been dark through the COVID-19 pandemic, but a concert on Friday marks the historic theatre’s grand reopening. The show, which will feature singer Jenny Wood, is at 7 p.m., and tickets are $30 at www.selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or in person at the Select-A-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena. The show will also be put on at reduced capacity, and groups will be socially distanced from each other. People can purchase tickets in pods of two, three or four. Attendees will be required to wear face masks except when they are seated and actively eating or drinking. The Orpheum also has other shows and events on its calendar that it’s selling tickets for, including an Orpheum Ghost Hunt June 4 and 5 and a show by comedian Bert Kreischer on Aug. 29. It also just announced a concert by Straight No Chaser, which is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Art & Ale 6

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island

Public at The Brickyard, the restaurant and venue at 129 N. Rock Island in Old Town, will be the site this weekend of the sixth annual Art & Ale Pop Up Market, put on by Haute Handmade Markets. The market will happen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and will feature local artists selling things like jewelry, accessories, vintage clothing, candles, food items and more set in both in The Brickyard’s open-air courtyard and in the streets surrounding the building. The market also will feature live music, beer and food prepared by Public. Admission is free.

Summer bash at Braeburn Square

5-10 p.m. Friday, Braeburn square, 4521 E. 21st St. North

Braeburn Square, the new shopping center adjacent to Wichita State University at 4521 E. 21st St North, is putting on a Summer Bash from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday that will feature yard games, a beer tent and live music from Across the Pond starting at 8 p.m. This weekend also marks the final home games of the season for WSU baseball, and people who have proof of ticket purchase will be offered discounts at Braeburn Square tenants like Fuzzy’s Tacos, Journey East Asian Grill and The Shocker Store. Attendees also can get a sneak peek at Social Tap, a new restaurant and bar concept opening in the square later this summer.

Parmalee at Midnight Rodeo

7 p.m. Friday, 10001 E. Kellogg

Country music band Parmalee, known for hits like “Carolina” and “The Git Up,” will perform a show at 7 p.m. Friday night at Midnight Rodeo, the nightclub at 10001 E. Kellogg Drive Attendees must be 18 years or older to enter and 21 to drink. People 21 and up will be admitted free with a valid ID. Those under 21 will pay $15.

Monster Jam returns to Intrust Bank Arena this weekend. Chris Tedesco Wichita

Monster Jam is back

Friday through Sunday, Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

After a pause during the pandemic, Monster Jam returns to Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena this weekend featuring 12,000-pound Monster Jam Trucks battling in freestyle competitions, races and skills challenges. Fans can be a part of the show by voting for their favorite trucks on their smartphones in the arena. There is a Friday show at 7 p.m., two Saturday shows at 1 and 7 p.m., and two shows on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $15-$70 and can be purchased at selectaseat.com, by calling 316-755-7328 or at the Select-a-Seat box office at Intrust Bank Arena.

Pop-up in the alley

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Gallery Alley, 616 E. Douglas

Gallery Alley at 616 E. Douglas will be the site of another pop-up market this weekend. This one is called the Sunny Side Down Pop-Up and is being put on by local clothing brands Sunshower and Out of Line Apparel. The market will feature goods by Wichita artists and local businesses, a photo booth, live music, artist demonstrations and more. The pop-up is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and admission is free.

Calling all Paw Patrol fans

Through Aug. 29, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean

Exploration Place just opened a new exhibit called Paw Patrol: Adventure Play that features Marshall, Chase, Skye and all the pups little fans of the Nickelodeon series have come to love. The exhibit allows visitors access to a lookout tower and the Paw Patroller as well as the chance to participate in other hands-on activities. It’ll be up through Aug. 29, and access is included with regular Exploration Place admission.