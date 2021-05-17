Wichita’s ‘American Idol’ star Arthur Gunn will perform a concert here this summer

“American Idol” runner up and Wichitan Arthur Gunn will perform this summer at The Cotillion. ABC

Wichita singer Arthur Gunn, who last year was the runner up on “American Idol,” will perform a concert in Wichita this summer.

On Monday, the Cotillion at 11120 W. Kellogg announced that Gunn would be performing there on Friday, July 30. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at thecotillion.com and will cost $25, $55 and $75.

Gunn, 23, whose birth name is Dibesh Pokharel, was born in Kathmandu, Nepal, and moved to Wichita seven years ago. He was at the ”American Idol” auditions that rolled through Wichita in September 2019.

He was the runner up to winner Just Sam in the show’s 18th season, which aired last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with contestants competing via livestream from their homes across the country.

He briefly returned to the “American Idol” stage this year when he was chosen by viewers from a pool of last year’s Top 20 contestants to get another shot in the competition. But he lasted only a week before being voted off.