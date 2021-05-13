Things to do this weekend: Kite Fest, Cotillion’s return, ‘Little House’ day at Cowtown

Go fly a kite this weekend at Derby’s Kite & Bike Fest. TNS

Kite & Bike Fest





1-4 p.m. Saturday, high Park, 2801 James St., Derby

The Derby Recreation Commission is putting on an event in Derby’s High Park, 2801 James St., that’s designed to celebrate both kites and bikes. The Kite & Bike Fest will happen from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will feature make-it-take-it kites, food trucks, bounce houses, hot air balloons, a bicycle parade, kids bicycle races and more. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.derbyrec.com

Explore Asia virtually

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, online

Mark Arts is celebrating Pacific American Heritage Month with a virtual event called Art Together: Explore Asia that’s scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be hosted by local news anchor Lily Wu and will include cultural dance performances, an artist talk, a spring roll making demonstration and two art workshops —one for kids and one for adults — both of which require art kits to be picked up in advance. It’s all free. The participatory events require advance registration at markartsks.com/arttogether.

Bike Jam at the park

1:30 p.m. Sunday, Evergreen Park, 2700 N. Woodland

Evergreen Park at 2700 N. Woodland in Wichita will be the site of a Bike Jam scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Participants should bring their bikes, and they’ll be able to participate in a bike safety course led by certified cycling instructors and to glam up their bikes at a bike decorating station. A bike ride through the neighborhood will happen at 2:30 p.m. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and admission is free. Social distancing, helmets and masks are encouraged.

Return of the Cotillion

8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Cotillion, 11120 W. Kellogg

The Cotillion — Wichita’s “Round Mound of Sound” at 11120 W. Kellogg — hasn’t had concerts since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but is resuming live music starting this weekend with a concert by Kolby Cooper, a Texas country singer with hits like “It Ain’t Me” and “Every Single Kiss.” His show is at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are $17 at thecotillion.com. Face masks and social distancing will be required, and there will be reduced capacity at the show. There will also be temperature checks at the door.

‘Little House’ day at Old Cowtown

10 a.m. Saturday, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 W. Museum Blvd.

The Old Cowtown museum is inviting visitors this weekend to experience what life was like for Laura Ingalls Wilder from “Little House on the Prairie” with an event that will include games, arts and crafts and look-alike contests for visitors, who are encouraged to dress like characters from the “Little House” books. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Old Cowtown Museum. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 62 and up, $7 for kids ages 12-17 and $6 for kids 5-11. Ages 4 and under, military and Cowtown members are free.

It’s flea market weekend

Saturday and Sunday, Kansas Star Casino, Mulvane

The Wichita Flea Market at the Kansas Star Casino Arena will feature more than 200 booths with antiques, crafts, vintage items, jewelry, comics, artwork, toys and more. The flea market is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Captain Marvel and Anna will also be making appearances to entertain the kids. A one-day pass is $3 per person, a two day pass is $5, and children 12 and under will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at kansasstarcasino.com. Visit WichitaFleaMarket.biz for more information.

Spoken word event at WAM

6 p.m. Sunday, Wichita Art Museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd.

The Wichita Art museum has partnered with Ponder This, a spoken word collaborative in Wichita, for a performance that will happen on Sunday in the S. Jim and Darla Farha Great Hall at the museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd. The event is intended to highlight spoken word as an art form that has its roots in African-American culture and was made popular with Harlem Renaissance poetry readings by Langston Hughes. The event starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are $15 or $10 for members and can be purchased at the door. Some of the content might not be suitable for younger audience members.