Things to do this weekend: Hot air balloon glow, Lantern Festival, Caldwell’s 150th

Caldwell will celebrate its 150th birthday this weekend.

Caldwell celebrates 150

Friday through Sunday, Caldwell

Caldwell, a town 60 miles south of Wichita, will be celebrating its 150th birthday this weekend with activities that honor its heritage as a stop on the Chisholm Trail. The town, whose nickname was “The Border Queen,” will be the endpoint for a cattle drive that started on Monday and will conclude on Saturday. Among the activities planned for the weekend: Friday-afternoon interactive buffalo soldier and cowboy camps, Friday-night bus tours of Czech landmarks along with storytelling, and walking tours with costumed actors. Saturday’s activities include speakers, musicians, vendors, food trucks, an art show, wagon rides and more. There will also be an 8 a.m. Cowboy church service on Sunday morning. For a full schedule, visit caldwellkansas.com.

Water Lantern Festival

5-9:30 p.m., OJ Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean

A Water Lantern Festival is scheduled for 5 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at OJ Watson Park, where participants will decorate their own glowing lanterns then then watch them float on the park’s lake at sunset. While there, people can also hear live music and dine at food trucks. Nonrefundable adult tickets are $25.99 and include a wristband for entry, a floating lantern kit, marker and drawstring bag. A deluxe ticket is $39.99 and includes ticket protection that promises refunds in case of “unforeseen circumstances.” There’s also a date-night ticket for two for $64.99, and youth tickets for ages 8 to 14 are $11.99. Tickets can be purchased at WaterLanternFestival.com.

Hot Air Balloon Glow

6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Wichita WaterWalk

The Wichita River Festival is putting on a fundraiser on Friday that will allow people to drive or walk through a glowing display of hot air balloons at the Wichita WaterWalk, 515 S. Main. People who come to look are asked to donate any amount of money, from $1 up, to support the festival, but those who give at least $25 will be entered into a drawing to win a private hot air balloon ride for two. The balloons will be set up in the field just east of the fountains and the Wichita Boathouse from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. People can follow a drive-through route or park nearby and walk around to look at the balloons. A map of the route can be seen at www.facebook.com/wichitariverfest.

Microcinema for Mother’s Day

3 and 5 p.m., Saturday, 120 E. First St.

Mamafilm Microcinema is celebrating Mother’s Day — and its second birthday — with a new film. “Duty Free,” about a 75-year-old immigrant mother who gets fired from her job and goes on a trip with her adult son, will be shown at 3 p.m. and again at 5 p.m. on Saturday at 120 E. First St. Treats from Peewee + Sweets Bakehouse will be for sale, though people can bring their own food and drink. Capacity is limited to 10 seats, and masks are required when not actively eating or drinking. Tickets are $15, $12 for members, and available at www.goelevent.com/mamafilm/e/DutyFree.

Bingo Sing-along at The Crown

7 p.m. Friday, Crown Uptown, 3207 E. Douglas

The Crown Uptown Theatre is hosting singalong Bingo —or “Singo” — on Friday to help raise money for Mount Hope Animal Sanctuary. Singo is just like Bingo, but instead of listening for numbers to be called, people will hear 10-30 seconds of a song, then try to identify it and be the first to mark it off. Ten games will be played, and each game will represent a new musical genre. The categories are ’80’s, Disney, country, Disco, ’90’s, ’60’s-’70’s, theme songs, musicals, Christmas and animal tunes. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the games start at 7 p.m. For reservations, call 316-612-7696 or visit crownuptown.com. It is $20 to play all 10 games and $5 for extra blackout cards.

Art Market at Mark Arts

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Road

The Mark Arts Art Market, an annual event that highlights the talent of the venue’s students, instructors and community vendors, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and will be set up on the outdoor terraces at Mark Arts, 1307 N. Rock Road. It will feature many pieces for sale, all created by local artisans. Admission is free.

Storytime at Old Cowtown

10 a.m. Saturday, Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.

The Old Cowtown Museum is putting on “Once Upon a Time at Cowtown,” a kid-friendly event that will bring popular storybooks to life, including “The Wizard of Oz,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Alice in Wonderland.” The event is at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Old Cowtown Museum. Admission is $5 per person, and kids 4 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available at oldcowtown.org.