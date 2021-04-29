‘Smokey Joe’s’ makes powerful Music Theatre Wichita debut at Andover amphitheater

From the cool, finger-snapping opening harmonies of “Neighborhood” to the lump-in-your-throat rendition of “Stand by Me,” Music Theatre Wichita’s “Smokey Joe’s Café” is a phenomenal, must-see night that may usher in new opportunities for the 50-year-old company.

Sidelined from live performances last year after the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, MTW has a new home for four of its seven shows this year. The Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover is a luscious space with a good pitch for viewing. Audience members bring their own lawn chairs and must keep to their own square designated by painted lines. Mask-wearing is enforced in the “aisles” and commons areas, but they can be taken off once the audience member is seated.

After a half-century at Century II, the MTW production faced the array of problems that come with outdoor theater. Steady rain Wednesday put the opening night in jeopardy (the decision to go on was made three hours before curtain) and only a literal few drops of rain were felt into the show. A couple of airplanes above the audience were a brief distraction, and windy conditions and temps in the 60s kept the 800 folks in the audience bundled up.

But man, on stage it was smokin’.

Director-choreographer Brian J. Marcum, easing into the role of MTW artistic director, billed “Smokey Joe’s” as an “in concert” production, but the frenetic pace and the energized performers of the nine incredible vocalists on stage made it as much of a full-fledged Broadway experience as anything MTW has staged.

The 38 songs in the revue, collected from the works of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, include timeless classics like “Kansas City,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog,” “On Broadway” and “I’m a Woman,” as well as fun stuff such as “Poison Ivy,” “Love Potion No. 9,” “Yakety Yak” and “Charlie Brown” and dozens of songs that may not be instantly recognizable but pack a powerful punch thanks to the performers.

Each of the performers are phenomenal, but everything that Altamiece Carolyn Cooper touches in “Smokey Joe’s” turns to gold, from the plaintive “Fools Fall in Love” to the gospel-packed “Saved” to the gritty “Hound Dog.”

Julius Thomas III, also assistant director of the show, proves himself with excellent material, including the leads on “Youngblood,” “There Goes My Baby” and “Love Potion No. 9,” as well as leading the closing number “Stand by Me.”

Thomas leads exquisite five-part harmony with Isaiah Bailey (a comical lead on a full-scratch version of “Poison Ivy”), Edwin Bates (with a powerful “I Who Have Nothing”), Robert Fowler (sharing a tough “You’re the Boss” with Erin Elizabeth Clemons) and Ernie Pruneda (who contributes an Elvis-esque “Jailhouse Rock” and as the homeless hero of “D.W. Washburn”).

Cooper also blends well with the other females in the company: Tristen Buettel (whose vocals shine on “Falling” and “Trouble,” but steals “Teach Me How to Shimmy” from Pruneda with her energetic dancing), Clemons (glowing on “Don Juan” and “Some Cats Know”) and Susan O’Dea (excellent on “Don’t” and “I Keep Forgetting”).

Musical director and conductor Thomas W. Douglas is at the piano and leading an onstage, seven-person band that both stays true to the classic arrangements and at times shakes the style up, as evidenced in “Hound Dog.”

Jordan Slusher’s scenic design was effective, giving the performers different levels to sing and creating different tableaus for each song, joined by lighting designer Don Fox, whose use of floodlights and purple-and-pink motifs was at times stunning.

Everything about opening night at the Cap Fed Amphitheater — even ticket-takers and helpful golf-cart drivers — gave the impression of a well-oiled machine, not the first time at a new place after 50 years elsewhere.

There is still abundant magic left for MTW whenever it returns to the Century II stage but even after protocol restrictions are lifted the company should seriously consider making the outdoor a second home — a classy, open venue just waiting for memories of its own.

‘Smokey Joe’s Cafe’

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29 to Sunday, May 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2

Where: Capitol Federal Amphitheater, 1607 E. Central, Andover in the Andover Central Park

Tickets: $45, general admission only, at mtwichita.org or 316-265-3107