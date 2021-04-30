Big Bugs at Botanica features 12 huge animatronic insect sculptures

Botanica Wichita is going big for the first special exhibition developed in the gardens’ 34-year history. There will be 12 massively oversized animatronic insects on display, a big bug buffet to sample and a full rotation of daily programming during “Big Bugs,” running Saturday, May 1 through July 31.

The exhibition is designed around a dozen larger-than-life insect sculptures installed throughout Botanica’s 20 acres near the Arkansas River in Wichita’s Riverside neighborhood. Buzz the honeybee will be in the Downing Children’s Garden, Herbie the ladybug is outside the Butterfly Garden and Paul the dung beetle is rolling through the new Koch Carousel Gardens.

Each sculpture has intricate detail and replica movements. Drake the dragonfly’s 10-foot-wide wings flutter, for example, and you’ll see the front legs move on Perry the praying mantis. The largest of the insects is Charlotte the wolf spider, at 12 feet wide by 9 feet tall, and two of her eight legs move.

This is the first Botanica-owned special exhibition, said Kathy Sweeney Spillman, Botanica’s director of special events. “Big Bugs” will be on display through July 31, then the plan is to lease the exhibition to other gardens around the country.

Fans of the gardens might remember that in 2019, Botanica hosted its first national traveling exhibition. “Nature Connects” featured 15 sculptures by New York-based artist Sean Kenney made entirely of Lego bricks, including a life-size bison and calf made with 61,372 pieces. The success of that show spurred executive director Marty Miller and his team to look into booking more traveling exhibitions and developing their own.

Like the Lego figures, the insects are integrated into the gardens in a way that encourages observation not interaction. You’ll be able to get close enough to take a selfie, but not to touch. Time your visit for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, though, and you’ll be able to get up close to curly-haired tarantulas and other living critters at The Bug Bungalow, talk to beekeepers while watching honeybees at work inside the Alexander Bee House and try a barbecue worm or cheesy ranch cricket at the Big Bug Buffet.

“We want to show that bugs can be a healthy snack,” Sweeney Spillman said. “We’ll have different flavorings that offer different tastes each week at the buffet, from treats made with insect powder to whole grasshoppers and crickets. If you are brave enough to taste one, you will get a big sticker that says, ‘I ate a big bug at Botanica.’”

On top of the three daily experiences, each day except Sunday has an additional focused drop-in activity: Meet the Live Bugs (and watch them get fed) on Monday; Taste It Tuesday (cooking with bugs); Busy Bee Wednesday (taste local honey); Bugs, Books and Blooms Storytime and STEM activities on Thursday; Critter Crafts on Friday; and pop-up activities in the Downing Children’s Garden on Saturday. All are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. except storytime at 10:30 a.m.

The 12 sculptures were not made in Wichita, though the Botanica staff developed the programming and the accompanying species information and fun facts that will be part of the exhibition. You can see some of those facts on the “Big Bugs” event page at botanica.org.

Local artist Whitney Maloney, who created the mural in Botanica’s carousel pavilion, painted a mural inside the cottage next to the Butterfly House. That’s where you’ll find The Bug Bungalow for the duration of the exhibition.

“Big Bugs” and most activities are included with general admission to the gardens. Entrance is $10 for ages 13 and older, $8 for seniors/military/ages 3 to 12 and free for ages 2 and younger.

A 90-minute Behind the Scenes walking tour of the exhibition with Janet Lyda, lead garden ambassador, can be scheduled for private groups. The fee is $20 per person for five to 25 people and includes admission.

The gardens are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday with hours extended to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Botanica has a few seasonal specials through September: free carousel rides on Tuesday evenings with general admission, and entry after 5 p.m. on Thursdays is $3 per person.

“Big Bugs” exhibition

Where: Botanica Wichita, 701 N. Amidon

When: May 1 through July 31

Admission: Included with general admission: $10 for age 13 and older, $8 for seniors/military/age 3 to 12 and free for age 2 and younger; $3 per person on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets: Available at botanica.org