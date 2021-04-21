Wichita Women’s Fair will have two installments this year, and Part I is this weekend

The Wichita Women’s Fair returns this weekend to Century II. Correspondent

The popular Women’s Fair is back this year with a spring version happening this weekend and a second holiday version in the fall.

Traditionally the Women’s Fair has been a once-a-year annual affair happening in the early months of the year. Last year’s February fair was one of the last large-scale events put on at Wichita’s Century II before the state entered a pandemic lockdown.

Because this year’s fair was pushed to the spring, one new feature will be an outdoor living display by vendor Ultra Modern Pool and Patio, said the fair’s co-owner and co-producer Sari Schrepferman.

Schrepferman and Kathleen Yeoman purchased the popular Women’s Fair event from its founders Chris Veazey Brown and Deanna Wheeler, and last year’s fair was the first that Schrepferman and Yeoman produced.

In only their second year, the pair has added a second Women’s Fair to their schedule. The Oct. 8-11 fair will focus on the holidays, filling the void left when the Junior League of Wichita canceled its Holiday Galleria shopping weekend in October.

“Exhibitors say this is such a great market and many want to return” for a second event, Schrepferman said.

Along with shopping opportunities, this weekend’s fair has a full schedule of special events, including cooking demonstrations, human and dog fashion shows, home decorating and painting activities, craft beer and wine tastings, along with martial arts and self-defense demos.

Two of the cooking demos include Wichita chefs Billy Wong and Natasha Gandhi-Rue. Wong, from the new west-side restaurant Blue Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, will show how to eat a mudbug. The Louisiana crustacean, also known as a crawdad or crayfish, is on the menu at Wong’s restaurant.

Gandhi-Rue, chef and owner of The Kitchen and a 2020 winner of the Food Network “Guy’s Grocery Games” show, will demonstrate how to make Buddha bowls, which are one-dish mounded meals packed in a bowl.

Mel Hambelton Ford is another new vendor, showcasing some new car models such as the Bronco Sport, commonly called the baby Bronco, and an electric Mustang. The car dealer is also hosting two food and cocktail special events: Cupcakes, Cocktails and Cars from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday and Muffins and Mimosas from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. The cupcakes and muffins are free, with a cash bar available.

The Century II concession stand will also be open for the fair. Initially when the venue opened following its pandemic shutdown, the concession stand had remained closed.

Masks and digital temperature scanning will be required for entry. Organizers are encouraging advance ticket sales to avoid lines. As an incentive to buy in advance online, WichitaTIX is waiving its handling fee and buyers can save $1 off the $10 at-the-door ticket price.

Wichita Women’s Fair

When: Noon-7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Century II Expo Hall, 225 W. Douglas

Admission: $10 ages 13 and older ($9 when purchased online), $9 ages 65 and older, $6 children ages 7-12, and free for children 6 and younger. WichitaTIX is waiving its handling fee for tickets sold online. Visit wichitatix.com.

Parking: Shuttles available for those parking at former Gander Mountain parking lot, 605 S. Wichita. Regular Century II parking, some paid and some free, is available near the facility as well but may be limited during the nearby COVID vaccination center hours on Friday and Saturday.

More info: womensfair.com