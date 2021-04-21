Former Wichitan one of four drag queens competing in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ finale

Rosé is one of four drag queens competing in Friday’s finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

A Wichita State University music theater graduate who once graced stages all over town has a one-in-four chance of being named “America’s Next Drag Superstar” on Friday.

Ross McCorkell — who’s been shown competing as his drag alter-ego Rosé since January on the popular Emmy-winning VH-1 series “RuPaul’s Drag Race — is now one of four finalists competing for the top prize on Friday’s finale. It airs at 7 p.m.

As Rosé, McCorkell — now a resident of New York City — outperformed and outlasted nine other top-rated drag performers from around the country to make it to the final four. Throughout the season, Rosé was praised for her singing, dancing and acting talent, which she admitted was gained as a college music theater major. McCorkell graduated from WSU in 2012, and while here, he appeared in shows not only on campus but also at the Crown Uptown and with Music Theatre Wichita.

McCorkell, 31, who moved to New York City after graduation and fell into drag performing, is now one of New York City’s most well-known drag performers. Rosé will be competing for the title against fellow New York City queen Kandy Muse as well as Gottmik and Symone, both from Los Angeles.

Throughout the season, local crowds have been gathering every Friday at the Crown Uptown for socially distanced viewing parties. McCorkell even came back to town in January to perform a cabaret show at the Crown, and while in town, he spoke via Zoom with current WSU music theatre students.

Friday will mark The Crown’s final “Drag Race” watch party, said Max Wilson, the Crown’s manager who not only attended Wichita State University with McCorkell but also worked as office manager at the Crown from 2011 to 2014, when McCorkell appeared in shows like “White Christmas” and “Next to Normal.”

The cast photo from Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” whose finale airs Friday on VH-1. Wichita State University graduate Ross McCorkell, as Rosé, is pictured fifth from left. Courtesy VH-1

Wilson said it’s been fun watching his old friend’s local fan base grow throughout the season. Those gathered, who would stay after to watch local drag performers take the stage, would cheer loudly every time Rosé came out on top.

“I’ve never watched a television show in a roomful of people intently watching and cheering along that wasn’t a basketball game,” Wilson said.

Throughout the competition, Rosé has won several individual challenges, most of which involved acting or singing. Though she’s been praised for her professionalism and talent, she’s also been criticized at times for being a bit too prepared and not letting her personality show.

“Drag Race,” often referred to as The Olympics of drag, comes with a top prize of $100,000.

Those who want to attend Friday’s watch party at The Crown need to make reservations at www.crownuptown.com. Admission is free.