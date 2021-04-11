For National Park Week you can view national parks through virtual tours

A bison blocks the road at the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Eagle Correspondent

During National Park Week, a week-long celebration of America’s national parks April 17-25, the National Park Service is offering programming around daily themes in person at the parks and online via social media channels. The service will preview the week via a Twitter chat at noon on April 16.

“National Park Week is always a great reminder of the wide variety of sites, parks and programs available for the public to explore in-person or online,” said National Park Service Deputy Director Shawn Benge. “Throughout the week, ‘travel’ to national parks through virtual tours and other entertaining and educational digital activities designed to connect visitors with the vast network of historical, cultural, inspirational and recreational parks across the country.”

Saturday, April 17: Free Admission and Park Rx Day Spending time in parks and nature benefits overall physical and mental health and wellness. In honor of the service’s century-long collaboration with the Office of Public Health, National Park Week begins with Park Rx Day. Enjoy a free admission visit to recreate responsibly in a national park near you.

Sunday, April 18: VIP (Volunteers in Parks) Sunday With over 400 national park sites to manage, Park Service volunteers clear trails, provide directions, interpret museum collections and help visitors enjoy national parks.

Monday, April 19: Military Monday National parks provide military members, past and present, with places for reflection and recreation. In gratitude for their service, free annual passes are available for all those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Learn more at nps.gov/subjects/military.

Tuesday, April 20: Transformation Tuesday How have parks changed through the years? How will they change in the future? Join the Park Service on social media to learn how and why parks have transformed through the years.

Wednesday, April 21: Wayback Wednesday Take a look at some of your favorite parks then and now through the Park Service’s social media and online resources. How has the view changed? Who else has stood in the same spot in the past? Learn about the living landscapes, historical battlefields, ancient ancestral structures, homes of prominent people and buildings that are tangible reminders of the ever-evolving U.S. story.

Thursday, April 22: Earth Day Earth Day is the perfect time to reflect on the natural wonders that the Park Service protects.

Friday, April 23: Friendship Friday Caring for the parks is a big job. Learn about the individuals, groups and communities helping preserve and enhance the national park experience.

Saturday, April 24: Junior Ranger Day The National Park Service Junior Ranger program provides fun ways for young people to connect with the country’s heritage and landscapes, both virtually and in-person.

Sunday, April 25: BARK Ranger Day Some national parks include trails open to dogs on leashes. Good dogs can earn a dog tag certifying them as a B.A.R.K. Ranger.

Visit NPS.gov/npweek and nationalparkweek.org for more information.

Source: National Park Service