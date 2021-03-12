Belly dancing, Polynesian, tribal dance styles part of Amira Dance’s virtual show

Amira Dance Productions’ 46th annual show, Dance Odyssey Reflections, is available for virtual on-demand viewing March 13-15. Tickets are $20 at amiradanceproductions.com. Courtesy

For its 46th annual spring show, Amira Dance Productions is making the best of a less-than-ideal situation.

“Dance Odyssey Reflections,” this year’s theme, will offer its production virtually, from 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 p.m. Monday. Tickets good for one-time viewing are available for $20 at amiradanceproductions.com.

The 45 dancers, ages 14 to 78, recorded the performance in a 12-hour marathon last Saturday at the Crown Uptown Theatre.

Amira Dance co-owner Eliza Montoya said the performers adjusted their mindset once the taping began.

“The anticipation was great, but when we didn’t have an audience — just a couple of staff members and the crew from the Crown — the energy level of not having a true live crowd definitely made a difference,” Montoya said. “But knowing that we were going to be virtual, and they were going to watch us next Saturday, we tried to do our best to convey that toward the camera.”

Montoya said the live performances have always sold out, and she anticipates the same number — if not more — of people watching this year, picturing dancers gathering their families together to view the production.

She said it was disappointing not being able to perform for an audience.

“We knew we would have to do that, and we had a plan in place for whatever level we would be at, as far as COVID went,” she said.

The performance includes belly dancing, Polynesian, tribal, hoops and other dance styles.

Amira, the longest-running community dance studio in Wichita, has had to make other adjustments to its schedule, Montoya said, including an April 26 public performance to make up for its traditional gig at the Great Plains Renaissance Festival.

Montoya said smaller venues also have reached out about scheduling performances.

