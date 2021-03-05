Six things to do in Wichita this weekend

Carousel Skate Center will host its monthly Adult Skate Night event this Saturday, which brings out big crowds. Special to The Star

Adult skate night at Carousel





11 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Carousel Skate Center, 312 N. West St.

Carousel Skate Center is offering a special skate night for adults only featuring music by DJ Carbon. It will happen from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, and admission will be a $10 with skates included. Beer and mixed drinks will be available. All participants must be 21 or older with a valid ID. Tickets can be purchased at carouselsk8ks.com/adult-night-2. Masks are required. Adult skate nights happen on the first Saturday and third Thursday of the month.

‘Mr. Showtime’ at Loony Bin

7 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 215 N. St. Francis

Stand-up comedian David Scott, also known as “Mr. Showtime,” will be in Wichita this weekend performing at the Loony Bin Comedy Club. Scott, who’s been featured on HBO and Comedy Central, will appear at 7:30 and 10 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights at the club, which is at 215 N. St. Francis. The show is open to ages 21 and over. Tickets are $18 at wichita.loonybincomedy.com.

Market and food truck rally

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 6346 S. Broadway

After a long hiatus, the reBorn Boutique will be putting on its Blood Orchard Vintage Market and accompanying South-side Food Truck Rally on Saturday at 6346 S. Broadway. The market will feature vintage, handmade and homemade items, and food trucks Espresso Self, Funky Monkey Munchies, Smokin’ Diner and the new Cousin Hector’s will all be there serving food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art opening at Steckline

5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Steckline Gallery, Newman University

Artist Kevin Kelly will open his show “Long Walk Club” at Newman University’s Steckline Gallery as part of First Friday. The show is full of “abstract formalist” paintings by Kelly, a Wichita-based artist who attended Wichita State University and teaches at West High School. The opening reception will happen from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the gallery, which is on the ground floor of Newman’s DeMattias Fine Arts Center, 3100 McCormick. Admission is free.

African-American dance lessons

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Friends University

The African American Dance Ensemble is offering a West African Dance class on Saturday at Friends University, 2100 W. University Ave. The class will be led by Baba McDaniel Roberts and percussionist Bobby Sherard, who are both members of the ensemble. No prior dance experience is required to attend the class, which will happen starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Friends University Casado Campus Center. Admission is free.

Star Trek night at The Thunder

7:05 p.m. Friday, Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

Friday is Star Trek Night at the Wichita Thunder as the hockey team takes on the Utah Grizzlies at Intrust Bank Arena. The Thunder will be wearing special Star Trek themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off online. Capacity is limited, and the arena has implemented pod seating to help maintain social distancing. The game starts at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. The Star Trek Four pack, which includes four tickets to Star Trek Night and one Spock foam hand, can be purchased for $60 at wichitathunder.com/startrekfourpack. Tickets should be purchased in advance by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625 or online at bit.ly/ThunderTickets2021.