Spring movie preview: What’s coming to theaters and a streaming service near you

Arsenio Hall, left, and Eddie Murphy return in the long-awaited “Coming 2 America.” Courtesy

Well, we made it through a frigid February, thank goodness. And now that we’re into March, Hollywood is hoping you’ll come back to the movies. Slowly and safely, of course.

Locally, the theaters that should be open are the AMC Northrock 14, the Derby Plaza in Derby, the Chisholm Trail 8 theaters in Newton and the Hutchinson Mall 8 theaters in Hutchinson.

Here’s a look at what big titles are coming there as well as streaming online. As always, but now more than ever, release dates and titles are subject to change (what isn’t?).

“Coming 2 America” — The long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original has Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprising their roles as African monarch Akeem and his pal Semmi (as well as many others under lots of makeup). This time, Akeem learns he has a long-lost son and must return to America in search of him. And some more of those McDowell’s french fries. (The place with the Golden Arcs, not the Golden Arches.) (On Amazon Prime Video Friday, March 5)

“Raya and the Last Dragon” — This Disney animation takes place in a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth where a young warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. (In theaters and Disney+ Friday, March 5)

“Chaos Walking” — Tom Holland (the latest Spider-Man) and Daisy Ridley (the latest Skywalker) star in this tale set in a dystopian world where there are no women (except for Ridley, apparently) and all living creatures can hear each other’s thoughts. Whoa, that sounds dangerous! I thought that out loud. (In theaters Friday, March 5)

“Boogie” — Alfred “Boogie” Chin is an Asian-American high school basketball phenom in Queens, New York, who dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, he must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation. I always aim low so that’s not one of my problems. (In theaters Friday, March 5)

“Long Weekend” — Finn Wittrock (TV’s “American Horror Story”) stars as a down-on-his-luck struggling writer whose chance encounter with an enigmatic girl leads to a whirlwind weekend together. The two fall fast and hard, but both carry secrets that could be their undoing or a chance at a fresh start. Or at least another weekend, maybe? (In theaters March 12)

“Cherry” — Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (”Avengers: Endgame”) direct this drama starring Tom Holland as an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder who becomes a bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt. This looks like a dark change of pace for Holland, who seems to be broadening his range. Or at the very least broadening into a very short haircut. (On AppleTV March 12).

“Zach Snyder’s Justice League” — Finally, at long last, we get the much-talked about, long-awaited, much-debated cut from director Zack Snyder, who had to step away from the original production after the death of his daughter. (On HBO Max as a four-part miniseries on March 18)

“The Courier” — Benedict Cumberbatch (”Doctor Strange”) stars in the true story of a British businessman who helped MI6 penetrate the Soviet nuclear program during the Cold War. He and his Russian source (codenamed Ironbark) provided crucial intelligence that ended the Cuban Missile Crisis. Ironbark. I like that. I think my codename will be Ironrod. If I didn’t have an iron deficiency. (In theaters March 19)

“Nobody” — Bob Odenkirk (TV’s “Better Call Saul”) stars in this violent thriller as a “nobody” suburban dad whose long-simmering rage is ignited after thieves break into his home. (In theaters March 26)

“Godzilla vs. Kong” — The next chapter in the epic cinematic “Monsterverse” pits the two giant icons (literally) against each other. Bring on the destruction! (And the popcorn!) The human cast includes Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. (In theaters and on HBO Max April 2)

“Mortal Kombat” — This reboot of the franchise based on the popular video game has an MMA fighter seeking out Earth’s greatest champions in a high stakes battle for the universe. Fight! (In theaters and on HBO Max April 16)

“Without Remorse” — Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther”) stars as a U.S. Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife by Russian soldiers. Based on the Tom Clancy novel (of course it is). Jamie Bell (”Rocketman”) also stars. (On Amazon Prime Video April 30)

“Black Widow” — Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finally gets her own film, which take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” That’s a lot of war! Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz star as her Russian family members. If you’re waiting to watch this on Disney+, you may have to keep waiting. The long-delayed solo outing is sticking to a theatrical-only release, at least for now. (But check back in a week.) (In theaters May 7)

“Those Who Wish Me Dead” — Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan (”Hell or High Water”) directs this tale about a teenage murder witness who finds himself pursued by assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him — and a forest fire threatening them all. It’s always something. Starring Angelina Jolie and Nicholas Hoult. (In theaters and HBO Max May 14)

“Free Guy” — This sci-fi comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who becomes aware that his world is actually a video game, and takes steps to make himself the hero. Hey, maybe my world is a video game as well, and I’m the hero and just don’t know it yet. Oh, wait. I do know. And I am. (In theaters May 21)











