It’s Movie Maniac’s birthday, and he’s celebrating with this list of great birthday movies

Molly Ringwald and Michael Schoeffling star in “Sixteen Candles.”

My birthday is Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 (Hey, 2-21-21. Ha!) And — big surprise — I’ll probably spend it watching a movie. Maybe even a movie that revolves around a birthday (or includes one).

Here are some:

“Sixteen Candles” (1984) Poor Molly Ringwald’s character Samantha! Her “sweet 16th” birthday comes and goes without her family remembering it (Ouch!) They’re too caught up in her sister’s impending wedding. Meanwhile, Sam has a crush on the most popular boy in school (who doesn’t?) although she thinks he has no idea who she is. Sad face emoji. A happy face emoji will arrive at the end, I assure you. (Oh, yeah, spoiler alert.)

“City Slickers” (1991) On the verge of turning 40, an unhappy Manhattan yuppie (Billy Crystal) is roped into joining his two friends (Daniel Stern and Bruno Kirby) on a cattle drive in the southwest. Jack Palance won a best supporting actor Oscar for his performance as a cowboy who teaches the guys the ways of the West. And to “Go and ... find your smile!” (The fact that Patricia Wettig pulled off that line with a straight face is amazing.)

“Uncle Buck” (1989) Bachelor/all-round slob Buck (John Candy) is guilted into babysitting his brother’s two daughters and young son (played by Macaulay Culkin). On the son’s birthday, Uncle Buck makes him a breakfast with pancakes so big he needs a snow shovel to flip them. “I hope you’re hungry!” he says. I hope you have enough syrup.

“Logan’s Run” (1976) Welcome to the 23rd century, where everyone has to die when they turn 30 for a chance at “renewal.” Or they try to escape by going on the “run.” An officer known as a “Sandman” named Logan (Michael York) is tasked with hunting down all those who have escaped and finding the place they all seek: sanctuary. This is one of my favorite sci-fi movies of all time. I always secretly dreamed of directing a remake.

“On Golden Pond” (1981) Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda won Oscars as an elderly couple who spend time at their lake cabin and are visited by their only child, daughter Chelsea (Jane Fonda). She’s estranged from her curmudgeon of a father, who becomes even more cranky as his 80th birthday nears. Sweet and nostalgic, this is a real treat to watch because the actors are at the top of their games.

“Quinceanera” (2006) This Sundance Film Festival hit follows Magdalena, whose 15th birthday celebration approaches, but she’s kicked out of her house when she discovers that she’s pregnant. Soon she finds a new family with her great-grand uncle and gay cousin. Breezy and surprisingly sweet.

“This is 40” (2012) Judd Apatow’s comedy has a couple (Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann) whose stressful relationship is compounded by their approaching 40th birthdays. Mid-life crisis, anyone? (Hey, I’m on my third.)

“What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” (1993) Johnny Depp stars as a young man in a small Midwestern town who struggles to care for his mentally disabled younger brother (Leonardo DiCaprio, who earned an Oscar nomination for his astounding performance) and his extremely obese mother. Complicating matters is the brother’s 18th birthday party and a certain birthday cake. Engrossing and ultimately touching, this is one of Depp’s finest, most detailed performances.

“The Birds” (1963) Alfred Hitchcock‘s classic follows a wealthy San Francisco socialite (Tippi Hedren) to a small California town where birds of all kinds suddenly begin to attack people and disrupt a certain birthday party. Rude!

“13 Going on 30” (2004) Jennifer Garner stars in this comedy as a girl who makes a wish on her 13th birthday and wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman. Hmmm, wonder what my birthday wish will be? (Certainly not the woman part.)

