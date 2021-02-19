Wichita Home Show 2021 is on, holds special appeal now that everyone’s stuck at home

With homes becoming virtual offices and classrooms and nearly 24/7 hangouts for families, homeowners and renters may be ready for a change.

“The pandemic has caused people to relook at their homes,” said Wess Galyon, president and CEO of the Wichita Area Builders Association, which this weekend is putting on its 67th annual show featuring vendors that offer products and services for building and enhancing homes. Many of this year’s 150 show vendors are locally owned small businesses.

“The thing we’re seeing is that while people always look to make changes in their homes, they are giving way more thought into how they use their home because of COVID,” Galyon said.

Home Show 2021 opens Thursday and runs through Feb. 28, at Wichita’s Century II Expo Hall, 225 W. Douglas.

The pandemic has also affected several aspects of the annual home show. In the past, the show has had more than 230 vendors. But many local companies don’t have the staff to exhibit this year, Galyon said.

The show’s seminar schedule has been pared down to five of the more popular topics from past years rather than the dozen or more traditionally offered. Local industry experts lead the seminars, which this year will focus on remodeling, lighting, flooring, windows and decks.

WABA worked with county officials to develop a pandemic safety plan that includes directional and social distancing signage, hand sanitation stations, tracking attendance and nightly decontamination treatment. Temperature checks and masks will be required to enter Expo Hall, with free masks available. Masks will also be required for people who use the free shuttle service from nearby parking lots.

“Even though it’s a smaller show, it will still have all of the diverse products and services,” Galyon said.

The market for new home builds and remodels has remained strong, Galyon said, in large part because of consumers taking advantage of low interest rates.

New home permits in Wichita increased by 30% in 2020 compared to 2019, he said. Consumers are also redoing existing homes, including finishing undone spaces or re-configuring floor plans, Galyon said. Creating outdoor spaces has also been popular.

The annual home show, Galyon said, is a great place for consumers to see all the different home-related options and products in one place.

“It’s like a big composite showroom,” he said.

Admission to the Wichita Home Show is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 7-12, $8 for seniors 65 and up and free for children 6 and under. It will run from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28. Tickets are available at www.wichitatix.com.