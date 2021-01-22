The Wichita Art Museum’s next family ArtVenture features two alpacas. It’s free.

Meet Oakley, one of two the alpacas from Flatland Ranch, at the Wichita Art Museum Saturday. Courtesy

The Wichita Art Museum’s next Family ArtVenture is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1400 W. Museum Blvd. in Riverside. Bundle up and visit two alpacas - Victoria and Oakley.

DJ Carbon will be spinning tunes outdoors in the Art Garden and there will be food trucks selling treats. While in the Art Garden, try Walkway Weaving by walking a ribbon through a large-scale loom to create a 12-foot-wide collaborative work of art. Win prizes at Kahoot Trivia, an online scavenger hunt and trivia game where participants look for artworks in the Art Garden and answer questions.

Inside the warm museum, kids can to learn to crochet a flower at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. or paint a bookmark. All supplies will be provided for free by the art museum.

Admission to Family ArtVenture is, as always, free.