Bonnie Bing: Writing New Year’s resolutions is a little tougher this year

Bonnie Bing Wichita Eagle

Well folks, the New Year is here. Son of a gun it’s 2021. To say we were ready for a little change is like saying a tornado is a little breeze.

So far, however, our upside down world hasn’t righted itself, but we’re slowly getting there. That said, a new year brings that time when we are supposed to make resolutions. It’s an exercise in self- improvement. I’m finding the problem with writing down my New Year’s resolutions, which I’ve done since 3rd grade, is tougher this year.

I’m simply resolved out. For months I’ve been telling myself to remain positive, be kind, stay hopeful, and help others. I’ve washed my hands a thousand times, worn a mask in public, and distanced myself from others.

That doesn’t mean I don’t have room for more resolutions. In 2021 I’m going to eat more healthfully. Do more good deeds. See my brother more often, whether he wants me to or not. I’m going to quit biting and peeling my fingernails. And I’m going to exercise more because I suppose going up and down three flights of stairs with a laundry basket once or twice a week shouldn’t be a person’s entire fitness routine. And of course the perennial resolution of losing some weight is almost always on my list.

Funny how those resolutions look a lot like the ones from 3rd grade except the one about my brother. On that list instead of more contact with Dale, I resolved to be nicer to him. I’m sure I became the perfect sister overnight. Well, except that time I drew eyebrows on Tony, his white short-haired terrier. Even mom wasn’t happy because I used a blue Magic Marker.

At my book club this week I asked what my fellow members had come up with for their New Year’s resolutions. One person, who said their name was NOT to be in print said, “I’ve resolved to try to think positive thoughts about life following this national election.”

Betty Krehbiel said she is going to be punctual because she’s usually late wherever she goes. Sally Thompson says she will never go on Facebook again because someone has hacked her account.

Jan Lightner at first said she was going to cook more. Then she changed her mind and said she was going to “drink more and have more parties with masks, of course.” Kathy O’Shaughnessy said she thought her resolution was not great, but it was “to eat an apple every day.”

And here’s a resolution I’ve made this year for the first time: In 2021 I’m going to buy very few clothes and only five or fewer pairs of shoes. There. I said it. I can’t wait to see my husband’s reaction when he reads this. I also resolve that when I do shop I’m going to shop in locally owned stores.

Also I’m going to write thank you notes and congratulatory notes because I know how fun it is to get something in the mail besides bills, letters from charitable organizations asking for money and catalogs. At least we won’t be getting all those campaign pieces in the mail for a while.

Every year I think of a slogan. Last year’s was “Do it NOW.” It worked because I was better about not procrastinating. This year I’m resurrecting a slogan I’ve used before: “Do Better Bonnie.” I figure that covers it all.

Happy New Year!