Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Jan. 3-9

Don’t miss: “Call Me Kat” – After being a key part of “The Big Bang Theory” ensemble, Mayim Bialik gets another chance to headline her own sitcom. She plays a cafe owner in Louisville, Kentucky, who is determined to prove to society – and her mother – that she can live a happy and fulfilling life, despite still being single at 39. Although Kat celebrates her independence, her single-forever plans just might begin to veer off course when her former crush and good friend, Max (Cheyenne Jackson), returns to town. “Call Me Kat” is based on the BBC UK series “Miranda.” The show moves to its regular Thursday time slot on Jan. 7. (7 p.m. Sunday, Fox).

Other bets:

Sunday: Prepare to bid farewell to Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing.” The show’s ninth and final season begins with a series of time jumps that find Mike and Vanessa sharing their home with Mandy and Kyle, along with two new grandchildren. (7:30 p.m., Fox).

Sunday: As Season 3 of “The Rookie” unfolds, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) nears the end of his police training and now must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth. (9 p.m., ABC).

Monday: It took 25 seasons and plenty of critical outcry, but “The Bachelor” finally has its first Black leading man. Tonight, Matt James welcomes 32 love-starved women as another run for the roses begins. (7 p.m., ABC).

Tuesday: Season 2 of the endearing “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” picks up six weeks after the show’s emotional Season 1 finale. Zoey (Jane Levy) and the Clarke family begin to navigate their new normal as her musical powers continue to complicate – and inform – her worldview. (7 p.m., NBC).

Wednesday: TV’s fascination with reboots continues with a new-look version of the musical game show “Name That Tune.” Jane Krakowski hosts and Randy Jackson serves as band leader. (8 p.m., Fox).

Wednesday: The new nonfiction series “Nature Gone Wild” follows backcountry explorer Greg Aiello as he highlights and analyzes jaw-dropping footage of unbelievable occurrences in nature. Included: outrageous viral videos of everything from animal attacks to natural disasters and more. (9 p.m., A&E).

Thursday: Ted Danson never seems to be out of work for long. Tonight he returns to prime time in the new sitcom “Mr. Mayor.” He plays a retired businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.” But after winning, he must figure out what he really stands for. Holly Hunter also stars. (7 p.m., NBC).

Thursday: If TV talent competitions are just too tame for you, the “Go-Big Show” might be your go-to option. It promises to deliver “the most dangerous and spectacular talent acts in the world.” Please, just don’t try this stuff at home. (8 p.m., TBS).

Friday: The offbeat comedy “Dickinson” returns to continue the contemporary retelling of poet Emily Dickinson’s life. In Season 2, Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) struggles with fame as she is pulled from her private literary life and thrust into the public eye. (Apple TV+).

Saturday: Pete Davidson delivers a soulful performance in “The King of Staten Island.” The film follows an aimless high school dropout who struggles to get his life together after his mother starts dating a new man. (7 p.m., HBO).