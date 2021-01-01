Here’s what movies are coming in 2021 -- hopefully

Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy return in “Coming 2 America.” Courtesy

Good riddance, 2020!

The pandemic wreaked havoc on absolutely everything. And obviously, the movie business wasn’t immune to the troubles. Many theaters were closed, then opened, then closed again. Some tentpole movies (such as “Mulan”) shifted to streaming services. Theater release dates were scuttled. New strategies were formed (with mixed reviews).

Only the release of “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day offered a tiny bright spot for the movie business. The blockbuster sequel was released simultaneously in what theaters were still open and on HBO Max. Wonder Woman to the rescue, quite literally.

But as Hollywood and the movie business lick their wounds and try to move forward, there is indeed a plan for 2021.

It could easily change depending on how the world licks its own wounds and tries to regain some small inkling of normalcy. And as in any good movie, in the face of harrowing despair, there’s always a glimmer of hope.

Here, then, is a look at what’s coming in 2021. Things could change, obviously. But here’s what we know heading into the new year.

The Oscars

Because of the pandemic, the Academy extended its eligibility for the 2020 Oscars to Feb. 28. So any movie released up until then can still be considered as a 2020 movie. And as usual, the Oscars race is shaping up at the last minute, with many strong contenders being released in the next couple of weeks and months.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on March 15, with the ceremony being held on April 25. How that ceremony will happen (or look) is anyone’s guess at this point. Better start practicing those virtual acceptance speeches, people, just in case.

Other industry awards have followed suit by shifting their dates and strategies, as well. Like the Golden Globes ever cared about normalcy, anyway.

Warner Bros. movies

Warner Bros. rattled the movie business when it announced in early December that it would be releasing its entire 2021 slate of films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max (for 31 days), just as it did with “Wonder Woman 1984.” Huge backlash ensued. But hey, at least they’re still releasing them in theaters, I say.

As reported by Variety, WarnerMedia chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff referred to the model as a “unique one-year plan.” Executives stress the plan is considered a “temporary solution.”

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” Sarnoff said in a statement, via Variety. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

Here’s their slate for 2021:

“The Little Things” — Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Jared Leto are again getting Oscar buzz in this story of two cops who track down a serial killer. (Jan. 29)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” — Daniel Kaluuya is also getting Oscar buzz in this story of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther Party, and his betrayal by FBI informant William O’Neal. (Feb. 12)

“Tom and Jerry” — Update of the classic Hanna-Barbera animation, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet. (Feb. 26)

“The Many Saints of Newark” — A prequel to the long-running HBO series “The Sopranos,” about the early years of gangster Tony Soprano, played by the series’ star James Gandolfini’s real-life son, Michael. (March 12)

“Mortal Kombat” — Live-action update based on the popular video game. (April 16)

“Godzilla vs. Kong” — Yes! The next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits the two great screen icons against each other. Smash away! (May 21)

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” — The next installment in the ongoing horror franchise, which is apparently running out of title ideas. (June 4)

“In the Heights” — Film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (”Hamilton”), set in the largely Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City. (June 18)

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” — NBA superstar LeBron James takes over for Michael Jordan in this sequel again starring animated Looney Tunes characters. (July 16)

“The Suicide Squad” — Ah, Hollywood. If it doesn’t get it right the first time, at least it keeps trying (sometimes). James Gunn (”Guardians of the Galaxy”) directs this follow-up to (or perhaps reboot of) the poorly reviewed original film based on the comic books. Hey, it’s an entirely different movie if you add a “The” in the title, right? (Aug. 6)

“Dune” — Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet (”Call Me By Your Name”) stars in this new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel, about the son of a noble family entrusted with protecting the most vital element in the galaxy. Spice, anyone? (Oct. 1)

“Elvis” — Energetic, flamboyant director Baz Luhrmann helms this look at the life of the legendary Elvis Presley. (Nov. 5)

“King Richard” — A look at how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are after coaching from their father, Richard Williams (Will Smith). (Nov. 19)

“The Matrix 4” — Keanu Reeves returns for this sequel, with little known about its plot. But, whoa! (Dec. 22)

Disney/Pixar/Marvel movies

“Raya and the Last Dragon” — This Disney animation follows a warrior named Raya who is determined to find the last dragon in the world. (March 5)

“Black Widow” — Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff gets her own film, set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War.” This is the first installment in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the franchise’s 24th film overall. Get ready for more superheroes. (May 7)

“Luca” — The latest Pixar offering is set on the Italian Riviera, where an unlikely friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human. (June 18)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” — Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero movie follows Shang-Chi, a martial arts master who must contend with the mysterious Ten Rings crime syndicate. (July 9)

“Jungle Cruise” — Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in this adventure inspired by the Disney theme park ride. What’s next? It’s a small world, after all? (July 30)

“Eternals” — Marvel assembles a star-studded cast (including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek) to play a race of immortal beings living on Earth who shape its history and civilizations. Directed by acclaimed indie filmmaker Chloe Zhao, this reportedly includes Marvel’s first LGBTQ kiss. (Nov. 5)

“Encanto” — Ever busy Lin-Manuel Miranda penned the music for this animated Pixar musical, which follows a magical Colombian family. (Nov. 24)

The rest of the movies

“Pieces of A Woman” — Vanessa Kirby, mostly known as Princess Margaret on “The Crown,” is getting Oscar buzz for her performance as a woman grieving the loss of her baby, who died moments after birth. (Jan. 7)

“Malcolm & Marie” — John David Washington (”Tenet,” and Denzel’s son) and pop star/actress Zendaya (HBO’s “Euphoria”) star as a director and his girlfriend whose relationship is tested after they return home from his movie premiere and await critics’ responses. Strong awards buzz here, too. (Feb. 5)

“The Mauritanian” — Not to be confused with “The Mandalorian,” is this drama about a detainee at the U.S military’s Guantanamo Bay detention center who is held without charges for over a decade and seeks help from a defense attorney for his release. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley. (Feb. 19)

“Nomadland” — Generating strong Oscar buzz is Choe Zhao’s tale of a woman (two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand) who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West in a van. (Feb. 19)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — Lee Daniels (”The Butler”) directs this tale of the famed singer (played by Andra Day, generating lots of Oscar buzz) during a time when her career was derailed by a narcotics arrest. (Feb. 26)

“Coming 2 America” — In this long-awaited sequel, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return to Queens in search of a long-lost son. And probably a McDowell’s drive-thru (with the golden arcs, not the golden arches). (March 5)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” — Jason Reitman directs this sequel to the original film directed by his father, Ivan (ahem, just pretend that that all-female reboot with Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy never happened). (March 5)

“The King’s Man” — This prequel to the films based on the comics is set in the early 20th century, when the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against a secret political faction plotting a devastating war. Why does this sound familiar? This was supposed to be Sundance breakout Harris Dickenson’s (”Beach Rats”) mainstream big break. Maybe it still can be. It at least still showcases his abs. Go with your strengths. (March 12)

“No Time To Die” — Uber cool and apparently un-aging Daniel Craig will play James Bond for the fifth and final time in this much-delayed outing. Apparently there IS lots of time, after all. (April 2)

“Bios” — Tom Hanks plays one of the few survivors on Earth after an apocalyptic event. Slowly wasting away to a terminal illness, he builds a robot that will care for his dog once he dies. Now that’s puppy love! (April 1)

“Last Night in Soho” — Edgar Wright (”Shaun of the Dead”) directs this tale of a budding young fashion designer who travels back in time to the 1960s, where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. (April 23)

“A Quiet Place Part II” — John Krasinski directs this sequel to his harrowing original, where monsters hunt by sound. No shusssshing aloud. (April 23)

“Fast and Furious 9” — The need for speed continues with the ninth film in the franchise. There’s probably a plot, but who cares? Vin Diesel returns with the usual peeps. (May 28)

“Top Gun: Maverick” — Tom Cruise reprises his iconic role as a cocky fighter pilot. Val Kilmer also returns as “Iceman,” while Miles Teller stars as the son of Maverick’s late partner, “Goose.” (July 2)

“Respect” — Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in this tale of her rise to stardom. R-E-S-P-E-C-T, indeed. (Aug. 13)

“The Last Duel” — Ridley Scott’s latest historical drama stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver about the final legally sanctioned duel in French history. (Oct. 15)

“Halloween Kills” — The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) continues in this sequel to the direct sequel (that pretends decades of other sequels never existed) to John Carpenter’s groundbreaking original slasher flick. (Oct. 15)

“Mission: Impossible 7” — Tom Cruise chooses to accept his next mission. For yeah, the seventh time. Apparently, nothing’s impossible. (Nov. 19)

“West Side Story” — Steven Spielberg’s update of the classic Broadway musical and Oscar-winning 1961 film stars Ansel Elgort (”Baby Driver”) and newcomer Rachel Zegler as the ill-fated lovers, in a take on the “Romeo and Juliet” tale. Rita Moreno, who won a best supporting actress Oscar in the original film, returns in the cast. (Dec. 10)











