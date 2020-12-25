13 ways to celebrate the New Year in Wichita

Mort’s remains closed but is offering some special holiday to-go drink packs for New Year’s Eve. George’s French Bistro also has speciality drinks to go. The Wichita Eagle

It’s safe to say nearly everyone will be happy to bid 2020 farewell, but grand-scale celebrations are pretty much out for this year. Usually Wichitans have a large selection of adult, and even family, events to ring in the New Year. Events are more limited this year and the few that are happening are generally limited in size. Here are some options along with suggestions on some do-your-own events.

Game on Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich, is taking the it’s-midnight-somewhere approach to its New Year’s Eve special. The entertainment complex opens at 11 a.m. and its New Year’s Eve Around the World celebration starts at 5 p.m. (which is midnight in Paris) and ends at 10 p.m. (when it’s midnight in Halifax, Nova Scotia). DJ Barefoot will be playing music, and there will be party favors and hats to ring in the New Year as it happens at the top of the hour elsewhere. If you’re going with an international theme, give bocce ball, also known as Italian lawn bowling, a try. More info: 316-535-7150 or chickennpickle.com/wichita

The Arcade, 139 N. Mead, will be open extended hours Thursday, Dec. 31, from 1 p.m. to midnight and is running a buy-one, get-one-free adult pass special for the day. Cost is $10 for the adult pass (ages 11 and up) and $8 for kids 10 and under. The pass gives unlimited play on the retro arcade games, while pinball machines are 50 cents a play. More info: 316-844-0010 or thearcadewichita.com

The Alley, 11413 E. 13th St. N., has nearly sold out its New Year’s Eve party special being offered in three-hour time slots starting at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The earlier party costs $300; the later party costs $325. Each package is good for up to 12 people, who will get unlimited bowling on two lanes, go-karts, laser maze and a virtual reality game, along with a $5 arcade game card per person, sodas and pizza. Each pair of lanes is separated by a divider from other pairs of lanes. The Alley will also be open to the public but its occupancy is reduced. More info: 316-618-1000 or thealleywichita.com

If you’ve got a bit of pent-up frustration about 2020, you may want to throw axes to say farewell to the year. Both of Wichita’s ax-throwing venues, Axe to Grind, 220 S. Commerce, and Blade and Timber, 535 W. Douglas, are open Dec. 31 until 8:30 p.m. Both places allow children 10 and older to throw. Per person packages start at $24.99 at Axe to Grind and $24 at Blade and Timber. Reservations can be made online.

DIY option: Think about putting together a virtual game night through Zoom for friends or family or both. Add in some cocktails and mocktails, encourage party hats and favors and you’ve got yourself a relatively safe party. There are several free and paid sites that can be used for a virtual game night.

Try the website My Free Bingo Cards (myfreebingocards.com) that offers traditional number or themed cards; it’s free to run a game for up to 30 players with nominal fees for additional players. If you’re hosting a trivia game night or any game that needs a buzzer to coordinate which player buzzed in first, try the CrowdControlBuzzer website (ccg.buzz) for a free buzzer. You can make up your own trivia questions or find some online. Charades or Gestures easily translate to a virtual platform as long as other players can see your movements. The website Jack Box Games offers virtual-game party packs of different games that can accommodate up to eight players. Do an internet search for other gaming options to try virtually.

Time-honored traditions, even from home: If enjoying a meal is part of your annual observation, some of Wichita’s fine-dining restaurants are taking reservations for New Year Eve dinner specials with limited dine-in seating. Among those are Bella Vita Bistro, 6S Steakhouse and Siena Tuscan Steakhouse. Some restaurants may be finalizing their specials for Dec. 31, so call your favorite to check. Curbside and to-go orders remain options, as well.

If you’re looking for a venue offering an event to raise a glass to the prospect of a new year, there are some limited options.

Wichita’s urban winery, Jenny Dawn Cellars, 703 E. Douglas, is offering an exclusive live music and food celebration limited to five tables of four people each. Cost is $75 for a table and includes a charcuterie tray, desserts and a glass of bubbly to toast. The celebration runs 8-11 p.m. with live jazz. More info and reservations: facebook.com/events/136710861388440

Dockum, the basement speakeasy in the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, is offering a Times Square celebration from 6-11 p.m. Since 11 p.m. is midnight in New York, you can watch the ball drop in Times Square before heading home (or book a room at the Ambassador). Before that happens, however, you can listen to live music from the Caleb Abbott Trio. Tables are limited. More info and reservations: facebook.com/events/719099535682792

DIY options: The iconic Times Square celebration can always be watched from the comfort of your home or even on the go this year through mobile streaming options. The event will be broadcast for free on several platforms, including social media, online and on TV. Television stations that broadcast the event are ABC, Fox, NBC and CNN. Times Square’s official website, timessquarenyc.org, will stream the event online and on Facebook. The owner of 1 Times Square also has “game-ified” the celebration, creating a free-to-play virtual reality app experience where your avatar can do several activities, including checking out an observation desk, seeing some digital art and even collecting celebratory confetti to earn points to customize your avatar. Visit nye2021.com for the virtual reality option details.

If you’d rather order from a local bar than mix your own drinks at home, you can do that. Because of a new policy started in March when Kansas was first locked down for the pandemic, restaurants and other adult drink establishments can offer curbside cocktails and adult beverages to go. Mort’s Martini Bar remains closed but is offering some special holiday to-go drink packs, including one featuring bubbly drinks. George’s French Bistro also offers some of its specialty drinks to go. Check with your favorite craft brewery or other watering holes for to-go options.

Other out-of-the-house activities: At Field Stations: Dinosaur in Derby, you can take your celebration to another era. The attraction’s Holly Jolly Jurassic Holiday is open 1-9 p.m. Dec. 31. Activities include riding an all-season sled on a kids-sized luge -run, its new Cretaceous Christmas Carnival and a light display starting at 6 p.m. You can go during daylight hours and return to see the evening lights on the same day of admission. Cost: $10, free for children 2 and younger and for members. More info: 855-833-3466 or kansasdinos.com/holiday

Light up the night by visiting either the walk-thru or drive-thru options at Illuminations at Botanica and support the Wichita gardens’ annual fundraiser. Online, timed reservations required at botanica.org/illuminations. It’s also one of the final nights to take a tour of residential light displays in Wichita and elsewhere.

If you want to end 2020 with a few laughs, the Loony Bin Comedy Club, 215 N. St. Francis, is planning two shows featuring comedian Gabriel Rutledge, for those who are 21 and older. Advance purchase is required. Rutledge is a past winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition and has made several TV appearances. The 7 p.m. show is $15, while the 9:30 p.m. show is $40 and includes party favors, snacks and a bubbly toast to celebrate at 11 p.m. with an East Coast countdown. Advanced ticket purchases required. More info: wichita.loonybincomedy.com