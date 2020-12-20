Book notes

Watermark Books & Cafe

Bestsellers

1. “Sometimes Brave” by Trista Wilson

2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy

4. “The Saint Makers” by Joe Drape

5. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey

New and notable

“Social: Holidays and Happy Hours” by Adriene Rathbun (A. Rathbun, $38) A new cookbook with tips on entertaining, from beloved Wichitan Adriene Rathbun.

“Seven Kinds of People You Find in Bookshops” by Shaun Bythell (David R. Godine, $18.95) A wickedly witty field guide to books and the people who love them by the curmudgeonly author of “Confessions of a Bookseller”.

Eighth Day Books

Bestsellers

1. “The Chronicles of Narnia: 7 Volume Boxed Set” by C.S. Lewis

2. “Real Philosophy for Real People: Tools for Truthful Living” by Robert McTeigue

3. “The Greek East and the Latin West: A Study in Christian Tradition” by Philip Sherrard

4. “Odes to Common Things” by Pablo Neruda

5. “Think Little: Essays” by Wendell Berry

New and notable

“Motherhood: A Confession” by Natalie Carnes (Stanford, $24). What if Augustine’s Confessions had been written not by a man, but by a mother? In this memoir, Natalie Carnes, a professor of theology at Baylor, describes giving birth to a daughter and beginning a story of conversion strikingly unlike Augustine’s — even as his journey becomes a surprising companion to her own.

“The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin, $19). Uses recent scientific advances to show how trauma literally reshapes both body and brain, compromising sufferers’ capacities for pleasure, engagement, self-control, and trust. Van der Kolk explores innovative treatments--from neurofeedback and meditation to sports, drama, and exercise.

National best-sellers

Fiction

1. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline

2. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham

3. “Deadly Cross” by James Patterson

4. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks

5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama

2. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey

3. “Bag Man” by Maddow/Yarvitz

4. “Modern Comfort Food” by Ina Garten

5. “The Last Days of John Lennon” by James Patterson