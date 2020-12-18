Injoy Fountain, former The Voice contestant, stars in holiday concert at the Crown

Injoy Fountain, an East High graduate and veteran of “The Voice” will perform a Christmas concert at the Crown Uptown. Courtesy

Both as a performer and a fan, the Crown Uptown has held a special place for Injoy Fountain.

It’s where, at age 15, she had one of her first public performances in a fundraiser for the Dunbar Theatre.

And it’s where she’ll return on Sunday night for “A Night with Injoy Fountain,” aka “Injoy the Holidays!”

“I grew up going to see shows at the Crown, so it’s like full circle for me to have my own Christmas concert and letting kids have that exposure at such a young age,” the Wichita native said.

Those kids she’s helping are eight to 10 youth, ages 8-18, who are part of her Yellow Brick Road to Broadway company of aspiring artists from the area that she began about a year ago.

“It feels really good to help them and to help the Crown out, because local businesses are struggling,” Fountain said. “A nice little collaboration is exactly what we all needed.”

The concert, about 90 minutes, will have in-person and virtual tickets available. It’s “all of my favorite Christmas songs,” she said, accompanied by a four-piece band. The concert will be recorded for a Christmas album out next year.

Her two favorite Christmas songs to perform – “This Christmas,” originated by Donny Hathaway, and the Christian song “Mary, Did You Know?” – are among the lineup.

“It’s time to give her a little Christmas shoutout,” she said of the latter song.

Fountain has had a few local performances, including one last week to celebrate her 31st birthday, but is eagerly anticipating Sunday’s performance.

“I’m really exciting to be working at the Crown, ending the year in one of my favorite places,” she said. “It’s really kind of awesome to get back to my roots.”

Like many other performers, Fountain had big plans for 2020 at the beginning of the year, but the pandemic forced cancellation of many of the concerts. She did do a couple of virtual concerts, including a fundraiser for the Orpheum Theatre, and a few outside concerts in the summer where the audience kept their social distance.

And she was busy giving lessons to her students.

“I’ve been pretty productive, to be honest,” Fountain said. “There wasn’t a time when I didn’t really know what I was going to do.”

She’s been working on an album, due out next year, of original songs and covers, of soul and R&B.

“It’s like if Aretha Franklin was just getting started in 2020,” Fountain said of the album.

It’s been more than a year since Fountain gained national exposure thanks to “The Voice,” where she was featured for several weeks.

“It gave me the chances I have now and the sense of validation I was longing for,” Fountain said of her experience on the NBC talent search. “It solidified for me that this is what I’m supposed to be doing – that everything is possible and to never give up on your dreams.”

Fountain, who appeared a year earlier in “American Idol” auditions, said that “America’s Got Talent” has been in touch with her, but that auditions for now are only virtual.

A 2010 graduate of New York’s American Musical and Dramatic Academy, who attended Collegiate and East High while in Wichita, is happy living in College Hill with her 4-year-old daughter Odessa, whom she already calls a “superstar.”

“She’s sung at a couple of my gigs,” Fountain said. “(Producers) see her and write her into the show I’m doing.”

Yes, she will likely be on stage Sunday night.

Fountain said she’s happy in Wichita, balancing out life performing and teaching.

“I love it here,” she said. “I’m a city gal, and this is a good place to raise a kid. As long as I feel like she has a good foundation, I’m happy.

“But if Broadway or Netflix calls, I’m outta here,” she added with a laugh.

‘Injoy the holidays!’

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Crown Uptown, 3207 E. Douglas

Tickets: $20 for in person (80 seats available) or $15 for livestream, from the Crown box office, 316-612-7696 or crownuptown.com