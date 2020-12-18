Can there be too much ‘Star Wars?’ Disney says no. Here’s what’s coming

Disney has announced that “The Mandalorian” will return for a third season on the Disney+ streaming service. Courtesy

The Force isn’t fading anytime soon, if Disney and Lucasfilm have their way. And they will, because they’re Disney and Lucasfilm. Duh.

The media giants announced their plans for the future of the “Star Wars” franchise for Disney+ and in theaters (well, provided the world gets back to normal) earlier this week at Disney’s Investors Day presentation, sparking a flurry of fan anticipation. And some speculation.

Can there be too much “Star Wars?” Because there’s certainly a lot coming (”Star Wars” fatigue, anyone?).

But Disney and Lucasfilm are hoping fans won’t be able to get enough. Sadly, what wasn’t included in the announcement was a new trilogy of films that were being developed by director Rian Johnson. No word on whether those are being completely scrapped or if COVID was a factor.

Here’s a look at everything that’s coming our way, per the official announcement.

“The Mandalorian” Season 3 on Disney+

The announcement that there will be a season three (come on, how could there not be?) comes as season 2 ends next week, so we’re defitinitely getting more adventures of Din Djarin and Grogu! (I know I have the gall to call myself a “Star Wars” fan but I’m a bit behind the curve on this one, having just started season one — for shame!)

The third season will hit Disney+ on Christmas Day 2021. (So I have a little bit of time to catch up.)

Taika Waititi “Star Wars” film

I’m a huge fan of Taika Waititi (”Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit,” for which he won a best adapted screenplay Oscar), so news that he was joining the “Star Wars” universe has my fanboy geekiness meter off the charts. There’s little known about the project except that Waititi will write it. And that’s enough for me!

“Ahsoka” Disney+ Series

Rosario Dawson joined season two of “The Mandalorian” as Ahsoka Tano, a character from “The Clone Wars” animated series. Now, Dawson will star in her own Disney+ live-action series, which will premiere sometime in 2022 and apparently take place within “The Mandalorian” timeline.

“Rangers of the New Republic” Disney+ Series

Like “Ahsoka,” this is a spin-off from “The Mandalorian.” Little is know about details and plot.

“Rogue Squadron” film“

Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins joins the “Star Wars” universe with this outing, which unsurprisingly has little details known about it, except that it will be about X-Wing fighter pilots. A tentative release date is set for Dec, 25, 2023. Plenty of time to figure things out.

“Andor” Disney+ series

This series is a spinoff of the “Rogue One” movie prequel, and is actually a prequel to the prequel, following the character Cassian Andor five years before the events of “Rogue One.” Diego Luna (who also doesn’t seem to age) reprises his role as Andor. No release date yet.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series

The concept of an Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series was first announced last year at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., and “Star Wars” fans were wildly enthusiastic to learn that Ewan McGregor would return as the great Jedi master in a new story set 10 years after “Revenge of the Sith” (it doesn’t matter that McGregor doesn’t seem to age at all).

It was also just announced that Hayden Christensen will be returning to the franchise as Darth Vader, which I think is not exactly great news (he was terrible in the origin trilogy, but hey, maybe he’s gotten better). A release date isn’t set but we’ll likely see it in 2022.

“Lando” Disney+ series

Cool space scoundrel Lando Calrissian will have his own series! There’s not a lot known about it at the moment except that “Dear White People” director Justin Simien is developing it. No word on casting, either, or if it will feature a young Lando (or if Donald Glover will be reprising his role from the “Solo” film spinoff), or if it will be an older Lando (or if Billy Dee Williams will be returning). Either way could be very cool. (Maybe both?!)

“The Acolyte” Disney+ series

Leslye Headland (Netflix’s “Russian Doll” series) is the creative force behind this series, which is described as a “mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” It will reportedly have a female protagonist, but not much else is known other than it will take place 200 years before the events of “The Phantom Menace.” This universe just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

“A Droid Story” animated film

Lucasfilm Animation and Industrial Light & Magic will collaborate for this outing that introduces a new character who will be guided by our old pals R2-D2 and C-3PO. No premiere date.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” animated Disney+ series

This will be both a sequel and spin-off to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

“Star Wars: Visions” animated Disney+ series

This anthology collection will feature 10 different short films from several leading Japanese anime studios.