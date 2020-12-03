Wichita Grand Opera canceled its Christmas concerts. Singers are caroling instead. 

International opera star Alan Held conducts rehearsal at Wichita State University in this file photo. Held, artistic director for Wichita Grand Opera, found a creative workaround after COVID forced the opera to cancel its Christmas concerts. The Wichita Eagle

Singers from the Wichita Grand Opera are taking their joyful noises on the road — or your front yard if you want to hire a small group of carolers.

After canceling its in-person “A Kansas Christmas” concerts, originally scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12, WGO decided “we can take the music to the people,” said Alan Held, an internationally acclaimed opera bass-baritone who is WGO’s general and artistic director.

As part of the WGO’s Caroling Caravan, happening over the next couple of weeks, small groups of carolers will make special guest appearances in the gardens of Botanica as part of the popular Illuminations event and at senior care facilities. The singers also can be hired to present a carol or other special holiday music —with a $25 donation per song — in your front yard between Dec. 7 and 20.

The concerts at Illuminations are scheduled for 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, and 7-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Grand Lawn Stage, and are included in the walk-thru admission price.

At the Center for the Performing Arts in October, the WGO presented two gala performances, called “Opera’s Greatest Hits,” that featured nine performers with Kansas ties.

“They were very successful and people enjoyed them,” Held said. The audience capacity was limited and spaced out for pandemic precautions.

Singers were looking forward to lifting their voices again in the two Christmas concerts, but with recent significant local spikes in COVID-19 cases and stricter health mandates, the WGO decided to cancel those performances and reschedule for next year. Several other local organizations have similarly canceled holiday-related events or have switched to virtual appearances.

Held, who returned to Wichita in 2014 to teach at Wichita State University, his alma mater, said he recalls going caroling while growing up in Washburn, Illinois, near Peoria.

“This is a chance to bring that back,” he said.

Don’t expect anyone to be in period Victorian costumes — “This is Wichita,” Held said, with a laugh.

With people being isolated, the Caroling Caravan is a safe opportunity for WGO to spread some holiday cheer, Held said.

“We know hearing music is important for mental and spiritual healing,” he said.

The for-hire carolers will likely consist of four singers, and the WGO can accommodate several requests.

“We have a lot of singers on our roster and I know a lot of other singers,” said Held, who has sung in opera houses in Europe and with companies across the United States. “I might even jump in.”

The Caroling Caravan effort is serving as a WGO fundraiser and donations can be made without booking the carolers. To donate or book carolers, call the WGO office, 316-683-3344, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Wichita Grand Opera Caroling Caravan

What: a fundraiser and opportunity to hear Wichita Grand Opera carolers

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15, and 7-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at the Grand Lawn Stage at Botanica’s Illuminations or for hire to visit your front yard

Cost: Botanica concerts included in Illuminations walk-through admission (tickets must be purchased online at botanica.org/illuminations): $13 adults, $9 children ages 3-12 and members, free for ages 2 and younger; $25 donation per song for bookings of small-group carolers for outdoor appearances

To donate to the opera or to book carolers: 316-683-3344