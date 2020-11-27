The Wichita area offers five Christmas tree farms for finding that perfect tree

Earlier this fall, about a hundred families had already visited the family-run Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm in Derby to make their yuletide tree selection.

This year, to help control crowds during a pandemic, owners Celia and Glen Goering had offered customers the opportunity to make appointments to pre-select and tag a tree from mid-October to mid-November. Now that the farm is open, the families can return to cut down their designated tree.

It’s not the only thing the Goerings are doing differently this year. In the past, the farm had encouraged activities where families could linger and strangers could socialize, like mixed groups taking a ride on a hayrack, sitting in chairs arranged in a semi-circle around a hot stove and enjoying a cup of hot chocolate or coffee. Those kinds of things aren’t happening this year. While the hayrack rides are still offered, it’s limited to one family group per ride with seating for about six to eight people.

“It’s more of a simple go-to-the-farm-and-find-your-tree activity, and it’s still a safe experience,” said Celia Goering.

Windy Knoll Farm, another family-owned tree farm in Derby, also has made some changes to provide a safer experience.

Customers are greeted with a “Mask and Merry” sign and purchases can be made through walk-up windows to its sales barn, said Amy Grelinger, who is part of the second generation of Grelingers running the farm. This year the farm opted not to have a pre-tagging event as it has in years past.

Both Pine Lake and Windy Knoll Farm opened for business this past Sunday. The day after Thanksgiving, three other area tree farms are opening: The decades-old Prairie Pines in northwest Wichita opens at 9 a.m. with Santa arriving at 11 a.m. for the season, while 4 C Tree Farm in southeast Wichita and Cardinal Creek Farm in Leon open at 10 a.m.

Most tree farms charge $10 per foot with a five-foot minimum price for trees grown on the property and cut down (or chosen) by customers. Most also usually offer a selection of pre-cut trees, primarily firs that are shipped in usually from Michigan, a major Christmas tree-producing state.

All farms offer other products for sale, ranging from wreaths to handcrafted items.

Small potted Blue Spruce pines, ranging about 12 to 18 inches tall, are proving to be a popular seller at Windy Knoll, Grelinger said. Some are sold decorated, while others are unadorned.

“The little kids have gone nuts,” she said. The potted trees are small enough to use for a tabletop and can be planted as a landscape tree.

Cardinal Creek Farm, 396 SW 110th St., Leon. Hours are 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon-8 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 20. The six-year-old farm does not yet have mature enough trees to offer the experience of cutting your own tree, said owner Zac Yarnall. This year it is selling Fraser and Douglas firs and Scotch pines. Free admission to the farm includes a hayrack ride, fire pit and faux snowball toss. Santa will be onsite and can be seen checking his naughty and nice lists at his desk from 4-6 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, and 2-4 p.m. Saturdays. Visitors can also skate on the synthetic ice-skating rink for $3, with skate rental an extra $2. More information: 316-323-4609 or cardinalcreekfarm.org

4 C Tree Farm, 11229 E. Creed, Wichita. Hours are 10 a.m. to dark, Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturdays, noon-dark Sundays and 2 p.m. to dark on Wednesdays-Fridays. The farm offers Scotch and Austrian pines. More information: 316-684-0464 or 4cchristmastreefar.wixsite.com/trees/about

Pine Lake Christmas Tree Farm, 6802 S. Oliver St., Derby, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturdays, 1-6 p.m. Sundays, 2-6 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 20. The farm, established in 1984, offers Scotch, Austrian, Virginia, Southwestern and Eastern White pine trees. It also ships in Fraser, Douglas and Grand firs from Michigan. More information: 316-258-0088 or pinelakechristmastrees.com

Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Road, Wichita, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 20. The farm generally grows Austrian, Virginia and white pines and some other varieties, and brings in firs from Michigan, as well. There are areas for photo ops, but this year no professional photography will be allowed, according to the farm’s website. Santa’s hours are approximately 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, with masking and other guidelines for the Santa visits determined by ages of children. More information: 316-303-2037 or prairiepines.com

Windy Knoll, 15630 E. 47th St. S., Derby, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends, 1-5 p.m. weekdays, through Dec. 13. The farm grows Scotch, Austrian, White and Virginia pines. More information: 316-733-0918 or windyknolltrees.com