Kyle & Monte’s Christmas Musical opens at Roxy’s this weekend

Courtesy

The world outside of Roxy’s Downtown can have its pandemic, political feuds and societal unrest.

Inside, the fourth edition of “The Kyle & Monte Christmas Musical” is offering an oasis from the headlines.

“We don’t talk about it at all,” Kyle Vespestad said. “I personally don’t want to because I don’t want anyone to think about it when they’re here. I want them to not think about anything that’s happening.”

“As far as any true political statement or anything involving the pandemic, we want to leave it out and just give people ridiculous laughter where they can celebrate the holidays in a super lighthearted and fun way,” Monte Riegel Wheeler said.

“We’re looking forward to being one two-hour antidote to the anxiety and stresses in life that people are experiencing right now,” he added.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That’s not to say Roxy’s is immune from the pandemic – social distancing and crowd-size guidelines will keep the audiences to about 64 people. Several of the 26 performances for “Kyle & Monte” are listed as sold-out or “almost gone” on the calendar on Roxy’s website.

For their fourth go-round (other performing obligations prevented a collaboration last year), Vespestad and Wheeler began writing last spring.

“We knew it would take some extra planning and earlier work on it than we did on the previous three,” Wheeler said. He has had additional duties as co-owner of Mosley Street Melodrama and Vespestad had increasing duties with Wichita Children’s Theatre.

The extra time worked to the duo’s advantage, they said.

“It ended us giving up a lot of fun opportunities to play with some things and make them more fun than they were originally,” Wheeler said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The show, which opens Friday, Nov. 13, will include their own creations of “Caroling Through the Decades” and “Other Famous Duos,” as well as two medleys.

“You can expect it to be as preposterous and silly and fun as it always is,” Wheeler said. “We certainly came up with new material, but it’s the same brand of material we’ve had every year.”

There is a new segment of the show that both of them think will go over well.

“Essentially we have our take on the Nativity scene, with some of our favorite pop music,” Wheeler said. “Part of the surprise will gain a lot of laughter, I think.”

The two will be joined by Austin Ragusin and Sam Warner, whom Vespestad calls their “mini-mes – younger versions of us.”

Jesse Warkentin will lead a three-piece band.

Vespestad and Wheeler have been friends since their first Wichita stage experience in 1997, in the beauty contest parody “Pageant” at Roxy’s predecessor, Cabaret Oldtown.

“You find that special person that connects with you and you find the same humor in things,” Vespestad said. “Monte and I have that.”

“We find a lot of the same things very funny, which is cool when you’re called upon to write a musical comedy revue,” Wheeler added. “We have a really good time coming up with things that we think will bring people joy.”

‘The Kyle & Monte Christmas Musical 4’

When: Nov. 13 to Dec. 27; 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Wednesday and Thursday shows are in December only. No show on Nov. 15, Dec. 24 or Dec. 25.

Where: Roxy’s Downtown, 412 ½ E. Douglas

Tickets: $30 for show only, $45 for dinner and show, by calling 316-265-4400