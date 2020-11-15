This Thanksgiving be thankful, even though the world seems wobbly and out of sorts.

Can you believe Thanksgiving is next week? With this pandemic keeping almost everyone at home more than usual you’d think the weeks would crawl by. But noooooo. It’s almost turkey time and that means family. Usually. Oh for the old days.

Uncle Harry shows up smelling like he started celebrating at 6 a.m. Brother-in-law Dan has been working out so he is the one who motions for mom to hand him the pickle jar that he’ll open it with no strain. And he finally does. At dinner cousin Alvin eats most of the mashed potatoes before everyone gets their first helping.

But it’s Aunt Pam, who is never satisfied with the conversation until she can start a verbal political brawl. This conversation is even louder than when one sibling says to another, “And just what do you mean by that?”

It’s going to be very different this year. How can we possibly do all of the above effectively if it’s a virtual gathering? If we could get everyone on House Party or Zoom, and that’s a big IF, it would be something like this: Yes, we would probably hear Granny’s dentures clacking and the kids belching contest. We’d see Uncle Harry dozing off after his eighth glass of wine and Mom trying to get everyone to eat more. But of course it still wouldn’t be the same.

At the table it may be just immediate family, or maybe family and friends, perhaps just friends. Regardless who the diners are you’re going to have to keep your distance and wear a mask except of course when you’re consuming more calories in one day than you’ve had in the past week.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Some people I’ve talked to are going to have Thanksgiving dinner for only those who live in their houses and then call relatives later in the day.

No matter what your plans are it’s a day to be thankful.

Be thankful if you’re healthy.

Be thankful if you’ve been ill and now you’re well.

Be thankful, even though the world seems very wobbly and out of sorts.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

I’ve never seen a time when it’s been so difficult to be thankful and positive. Especially positive. There’s pandemic pessimism going around and it seems to be sucking the joy out of our lives. But only if we let it.

Now, raise your right hand.

You’re not doing it.

Come on now.

All right now read the following aloud:

I promise from now until Thanksgiving Day every day I’m going to name three things that I’m thankful for. No repetition please.

I’m going to find joy and comfort and help others do the same. I’m going to play music and dance around with or without a partner. Yes, seriously.

I’m going to get up and move when I feel lethargic or depressed.

I’m going to refrain from starting Thanksgiving Day the way Uncle Harry does.

I’m going to brag on the cook or cooks who prepare the Thanksgiving meal no matter how many TUMS I have to take.

There. Now you can put your hand down. Let’s keep those promises!

And have a wonderful Thanksgiving.