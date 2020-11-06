Nine events to check out in the Wichita area this weekend. Some of them are free.

Confirm requirements for visiting and details of in-person events you plan to attend in case of last minute changes. Protect yourself and others from COVID-19 by avoiding close contact, washing your hands often and covering your mouth and nose with a mask.

Botanica mum sale

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and until they run out at Botanica Wichita, 701 Amidon

Bring your own bags to carry home $1 mums during Botanica Wichita’s annual sale. Garden admission is not required and mums can be purchased during regular operating hours until they’re gone. Winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Free: Little Aviator program for tots

10 a.m. to noon Fridays at Kansas Aviation Museum, 3350 S. George Washington Blvd.

The Kansas Aviation Museum’s weekly Little Aviator program for ages 1 to 5 is now free through the end of the year, thanks to a sponsorship from Wells Aircraft. One adult and one tot get free admission when they arrive between 10 a.m. and noon, and can stay until the museum closes at 4 p.m. Explore the museum, see airplanes on the ramp, sit in a cockpit in the Lattner Learning Hangar and try a computer simulator or fun STEAM-based activities in the recently renovated Boeing: Science, Math and History Center.

Free: Music, fitness and dance at Naftzger Park

Friday and Saturday at Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas

The weekend if full of scheduled activities at Naftzger Park, where major renovations were completed earlier this year. Remember there are no restrooms on-site and you’ll want to bring a blanket or chair as well as snacks and beverages (no alcohol).

Musicians from the Wichita Symphony will give a lunchtime performance from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Friday at the Evergy Pavilion. Then from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., you can hear a family-friendly jam session incorporating live music and a DJ.

On Saturday morning, ages 8 and older can join in a SHiNE Dance fitness class from 10 to 10:30 a.m. (those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult). From 1 to 1:45 p.m., you’ll find the Regina Klenjoski Dance Company performing a 20-minute work-in-progress of “Radical Joy,” based on big movements, childhood memories and thoughtful reflection, along with musician Ryan Windham’s joyous improvisational musical style.

Masks are required and 6-foot distancing will be set up. See facebook.com/naftzgerpark for details.

Free: First Friday gallery crawl

various times Friday, in-person and online

Among the galleries and retailers planning in-person or virtual events as part of this month’s First Friday art crawl: “Retrograde” works by Martha Wherry and ceramics by Dan Gegen at Gallery XII, 412 E. Douglas; “Manic Noise: The Art of Greg Turner” at Riney Fine Arts Gallery, 2100 W. University Ave.; “Get Lit: A Night of Light” at Wichita State University ShiftSpace Gallery, 334 N. St. Francis; “100 Original Hand-Pulled Prints for Sale” at The Fiber Studio, 418 S. Commerce; and “ID...OLOGY: The Revolution Will Be Televised” at Vertigo 232 Art Gallery, 232 N. Market.

“Let There Be Lite-Brite” will feature artists’ work in an unusual medium — the popular retro Lite-Brite toy. The show runs from 7-10 p.m. at the District on Commerce, 420 S. Commerce. Big B’s Beef will have a food truck on site.

Some events are virtual or have online components, others are in-person with capacity restrictions. Check with each venue on visitor requirements. Find an interactive map and a preview of events at downtownwichita.org.

Sing Along Bingo benefiting rescued animals

7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Crown Uptown Theatre, 3207 E. Douglas

Hear a song, sing along and mark it off your bingo card. Win prizes while raising money for Mt. Hope Animal Sanctuary. It’s $20 for 10 games including blackout bingo. Additional blackout cards are $5 each.

Seating is distanced; call 316-612-7696 to reserve space for your group. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a full cash bar available.

New exhibition at Mid-America All-Indian Museum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at Mid-America All-Indian Museum, 650 N. Seneca

“Unbreakable Code” opens at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum on Saturday. The new exhibition celebrates the sacrifices of American Indian speakers who were drafted, recruited and trained to be code talkers for World War II. Learn more about the 1940s U.S. military policy that employed these men and women to use a little-known language as a means of secret communication. Museum admission is $7 for adults, $5 for elders/military/students and $3 for ages 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger.

Free: Día de los Muertos Festival

2 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Westway MarketPlace, 2445 S. Seneca

The 6th annual Día de los Muertos Festival is organized by a group of Wichita community leaders. Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday celebrated in Mexico and among Mexican populations to show love and respect for deceased family members.

Face masks are required at the indoor festival, which will include 20 vendors, from food to arts and crafts; cultural music and dance performances; art; face painting; and other activities. There’s also a silent walk to remember loved ones.

Find the Wine at Walters Pumpkin Patch

2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Walters Pumpkin Patch, 10001 NW 77 Highway in Burns

This is the fourth year for this 21 and older event that closes out the season at the 30-acre pick-your-own pumpkin patch about 40 miles northeast of downtown Wichita. Rather than finding a jack-o’-lantern, it’s time to find the wine stations planted around the farm, including inside the corn maze. The $30 per person admission comes with 10 tickets for sampling Kansas wines. Purchase tickets online at thewaltersfarm.com or at the door; bring your ID.

See volunteers perform maintenance on Doc the B-29

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at The B-29 Doc Hangar, Education & Visitors Center, 1788 S. Airport Road

Doc, one of only two airworthy Boeing B-29 Superfortress aircraft left in the world, makes its final flight of the season with a Veterans Day flyover from Wichita on Nov. 11 before entering the scheduled winter maintenance season. That means the next few months are a good time to see volunteers performing maintenance on the warbird in its hangar.

The historic World War II bomber originally built in Wichita shifts to winter maintenance mode the rest of November and December, and you’ll have a good chance of seeing that work during the center’s operating hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday (except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. There’s also a live stream of Doc in the hangar at b29doc.com/live.

Admission to the center, which includes history exhibits and artifacts as well as viewing a 1946 Beechcraft Staggerwing and a Boeing-Stearman Model 75, is $20 per family (up to five people) of $10 for singles. You can also pay extra to climb in Doc’s cockpit.