A monster list of Halloween events happening around Wichita

You have one final weekend to get into the spirit of the Halloween holiday, so we’ve compiled a monster list of things happening around Wichita, suitable for families or older ghouls and goblins. Weekend treats include free candy at several drive-through trick-or-treat events, free pumpkins, a pet costume contest, live music and theater, light shows, ghost tours, movies and more.

Family-friendly fare

Pumpkin Patch on the Plaza 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, through 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, Bradley Fair, 21st and Rock Road. The plaza at this outdoor shopping center is being turned into a pumpkin patch, with pumpkins, gourds and more available free, while supplies last. There will be a fall-themed photo opportunity as well. More information: facebook.com/events/3344099905677490

Halloween Laser Spooktacular light show, 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, in the Boeing Dome Theater, Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean. The show includes floating laser caricatures, animations of legendary Halloween personalities and classic Halloween music such as “Monster Mash,” “Ghostbusters” and “Purple People Eater.” Cost: $5 ages 12-64, $4 ages 65 and up, $3 ages 3-11, free for ages 2 and under and members. More information: 316-660-0600 or exploration.org

Dinosaurs after Dark, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, at Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby. Young explorers can trace paranormal activity going on at the Field Station on a darkened trail that includes some recognizable movie monsters. Cost: $12 for ages 12 and up, pay your age for those 12 and younger. More information: 855-833-3466 or kansasdinos.com

Trick or Treat Days at Tanganyika, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Trek the trails at this outdoor wildlife park (1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard) to find candy stations by the animals. Other Halloween activities include games, a mini pumpkin patch, take-home crafts and photo opportunities. All Trick or Treat Days activities are included in admission for season pass holders and same-day passes, which start at $19.99. Make required timed ticket reservations at twpark.com/buy-tickets.

Free doughnut of choice for kids in costume, during its open hours of 5 a.m.-midnight, Saturday, Oct. 31, at Krispy Kreme, 7777 E. Central Ave.

Third annual Halloween costume contest, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, at Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. W., Clearwater. Kids in costume can walk the stage during any of the pig race times. Parents can enter their child’s name into a drawing for a quilt. Admission: $8 for farm and pumpkin patch combo, $13 for farm, pumpkin patch and maze, ages 2 and under are free. Some activities require additional purchase. The farm announced a winter season special this week of a free pumpkin with admission and additional pumpkins half-off. More information: 316-706-5391, klausmeyerdairyfarms.com or facebook.com/Klausmeyerpumpkinpatch

Halloween costume contest for dogs and cats, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 31, 4600 W. Kellogg Drive, north parking lot of Towne West Mall. Wichita Animal Action League is hosting a costume contest with prizes for canines and felines, plus a bake sale and other activities. Cost: $10 for dogs, $5 for cats. More information: facebook.com/events/710348662895617

Halloween Hootenanny, 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch, 6100 N. 119th St. W., Maize. Trick-or-treat stations are part of the activities for the kids. Admission: $5 admission, free for ages 1 and under. More information: 316-295-8718 or cedarcreekict.com/events

Trunk-or-treating options

With limited opportunities for door-to-door trick or treating, several organizations have stepped up efforts to offer trunk-or-treating or drive-through options for kids to score some candy.

Trunk or Treat, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Clapp Memorial Park, 4611 E. Harry, hosted by Wichita Police department and Wichita Police Foundation. Free. More information: facebook.com/events/3677152368975963

Trunk or Treat, 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S. Topeka. Free. More information: facebook.com/events/355225405657410

Candy Rush, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 (originally scheduled for Oct. 28), Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple. Free. More information: facebook.com/events/333400764613952

Halloween Drive-Thru, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Maize Recreation Commission, 10100 W. Grady Ave., Maize. You can trick out your vehicle with decorations, along with dressing in costume for this event. Cost: $10 (cash only), unless you preregistered by Thursday, Oct. 29. More information: facebook.com/events/733913433820867

Trunk or Treat, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Wichita Sports Forum, 2668 N. Greenwich. Free. More information: facebook.com/events/701078390616866

Trunk or Treat, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Cox Farm, 6059 S. Seneca St. Free. More information: facebook.com/events/1041023819668557

Trick or Treat Drive-Thru, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Kansas Humane Society parking lot, 3313 N. Hillside. The treats will be for humans only. In case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. Free. More information: kshumane.org

Sensory-friendly Halloween drive-thru, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Tallgrass Shops at Rock Road and 21st Street, hosted by Brain Balance Centers. Free. More information: facebook.com/events/357931285347316

Car-o-Van Trunk-o-Ween, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Glenn Park Christian Church, 2757 S. Glenn Ave., hosted by 316 Youth, Free. More information: facebook.com/events/777358622839422

Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, Towne West Square, co-hosted with Radiant Church Wichita. More information: facebook.com/events/3218654114912679

Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 1914 E. 11th St. N., hosted by The Center. Free. More information: facebook.com/events/330786051515101

Halloween Bash, 5-8 p.m. 1 Saturday, Oct. 31, 128 S. Martinson St., hosted by District Church. Free. More information: facebook.com/events/3295706413882143

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, 6-9 pm Saturday, Oct. 31, 229 N. Baltimore, Derby, hosted by Derby police and fire departments. Free facebook.com/events/732858713975548

Drive-by residential light shows

Lighted singing jack-o-lanterns, thousands of flashing and pulsing lights and other Halloween props and décor can be seen at Lights on David Street, 409 N. David St., dark to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, and at Lights on Ocieo, 6726 W. Ocieo, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Nov. 1.

Here are some other addresses that readers say are worth seeking out.

Eastborough — 8 Douglas: An extra creepy, somewhat macabre display featuring a family of zombies.

College Hill — 120 N. Broadview: Beware of the yard full of creepy, masked dolls

Riverside — 1205 N. Perry: Front yard features lots of pumpkins, skeletons and a little graveyard.

North Riverside — 1522 N. Garland: Vintage hearse led by four full-sized skeletal horses plus lots of other skeleton decor.

Near 13th and Woodlawn — 1317 N. Farmstead: Featuring a fenced graveyard with tombstones, cat eyes on the roof, lots of skeletons and vultures.

Near 17th and Meridian — 1761 N. Meridian: Renowned display by Kelly “Mr. Halloween” Zehr includes many creepy tree hangings.

Near 17th and Waco — 1715 N. Park Place: Featuring five animatronics including the headless horseman and the grim reaper, as well as a pumpkin patch.

Near 13th and McLean — 1556 N. Womer Drive: Exhibit fills the whole front yard and includes a giant spider and lots of skeletons including a dinosaur skeleton.

Near 19th and West Street — 1957 N. High: Front yard has been converted to a cemetery, and on Halloween night, people can follow a path around to the back yard for a scare and some candy.

Near 13th Street and 119th Street West — 1329 N. Pine Grove Court: Several houses on the block are decorated, one with climbing skeletons.

Near 28th Street North and Maize — 2754 Keith Court: Creepiness in a cul-de-sac

Near North Ridge Road and West 45th St. North — 6726 W. Ocieo St.: This house, known for its synchronized Christmas light show, now also does Halloween. The display features 10,000 lights played to musical sequences, 14 tombstones, singing faces, singing pumpkins, full-sized skeletons and more.

Near South Seneca and West 45th Street South — 4508 S Charles Ave.: A yard full of spooky homemade pieces.

El Dorado — 920 W. Pine, El Dorado: Featuring 15 full-sized skeletons shopping in a shoe store, going to the dentist, doing laundry and taking a wedding photo.

Live and special events

Escape Room — See if you can solve a mystery while stuck in a locked room at The Art of Escape/The Safehouse Escape Rooms, 3450 W. Douglas. Two of the themed rooms are the Catacomb, billed as a medium challenge, and The Trick, billed as a hard challenge. The rooms can accommodate a group of two to eight people. Reservations are by appointment only to allow cleaning between groups. Cost is $23 per person for two to four players, $20 per person for groups with five or more players. More information: thesafehousewichita.com

Old Cowtown Museum transforms into an adults-only “Ghost Town at Cowtown” party from 7 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Oct. 30. There will be costume contests, ghost tours of the museum’s buildings that have registered paranormal activities, and other Halloween experiences, with adult beverages and food for sale. Cost: $15 per person; must be at least 18 to enter. More information: 316-350-3323 or oldcowtown.org

Live classic rock by Sweetwater Band, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch, 6100 N. 119th St. W., Maize. Cost: $10 admission, with late-night corn maze open. More information: 316-295-8718 or cedarcreekict.com/events

“Young Frankenstein: A Scary Parody” at Roxy’s, 412 E. Douglas, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. Limited seating. Tickets: $30, with discounts for veterans and students. More information: 315-265-4400 or roxysdowntown.com

“Rocky Horror Picture Show” — The Dockum speakeasy in the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway, is screening the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” — where moviegoers dressing in costumes like the characters is expected no matter what time of year the movie plays. It’s part of its fourth anniversary celebration that starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31; the movie starts at 8 pm. Limited seating available and reservations must be made; for more information, visit facebook.com/events/388413895490426. Costumes encouraged and participation kits available for sale.

The Starlite Drive-In’s season is coming to a scary end this year with double features Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31. The drive-in theater, 3900 S. Hydraulic, is showing the PG-rated movies Hotel Transylvania (2012) and Goosebumps (2015) on one screen starting at 7:30 p.m., while the R-rated movies “The Lost Boys” (1987) and “Poltergeist” (1982) show on the other screen starting at 7:45 p.m. Admission: $8 ages 12 and up, $4 ages 3-11, free ages 2 and under. Free souvenir cups and keychains while supplies last. More information: starlitefun.com

Halloween Smash Pickleball Tournament, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Chicken N Pickle, 1240 N. Greenwich. Two-person teams, dressed as their favorite duos, will take to the courts in this tournament. Team registrations taken until Friday, Oct. 30; $25 for each two-member team. Spectators welcome. More information: chickennpickle.com/wichita

Apparition, a “Halloween SpookEasy” pop-up bar in Brittany Center, 2120 N. Woodlawn, is open in October only. The bar will be serving a menu of 13 different $13 craft cocktail. Seating is limited to 35 people on first-come, first-served basis. Costumes welcome but masks (COVID, not Halloween) are required. Hours are 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Haunted attractions

Klausmeyer Farm Haunted Package, 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, at 8135 S. 119th St. W., Clearwater. The $20 haunted package includes 100 paintballs with a ride on the Zombie Paintball Trailer, Barn of Fear and the Corn Maze. Each attraction can be purchased separately More information: 316-706-5391 or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com

The Haunted Cannery, 10001 NW U.S. 77 near El Dorado (at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch), 8-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31. Activities include the Hayride, the Haunted Cannery and the Lunatic Asylum attractions. Admission: $20, $40 for fast pass; “scaredy-pants” upgrade for $4. Face masks are required. Tickets sold online (hauntedcannery.com) and at the door.

Field of Screams, Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Road, Maize. Gates open at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31. Only a few reservation slots remain open at the attraction this weekend. All tickets are timed reservations and sold online at scaryprairiepines.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8. Weather-delay hotline: 316-303-2037.

Wicked Island at OJ Watson Park, 3022 S. McLean, 8 p.m.-midnight, Oct. 30 & 31 (weather permitting). Ticket sales start at 7:30 p.m. and park gates close at 11:30 p.m. Admission: $25 for adults and $20 forchildren for timed tickets purchased online. $35 for a fast pass to the head of the line, at-the-gate admission is $20 for adults, $15 for children but expect wait times. Face masks required. More information: 316-684-5991 or wickedwoodswichita.com

Warehouse of Terrors, 1640 W. 140th Ave. N., Milton. 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. An old furniture store is remade into a warehouse of terrors. Not recommended for young children. Admission: $25. More information: 316-371-4532 or warehouseofterrorsk42.com