Wichita Children’s Theatre offers non-scary Halloween show at Century II

Wichita Children’s Theatre & Dance Center thought it had the makings of a Halloween mainstay when it performed “Click Clack Boo” for the first time last year.

“We decided it might become an October holiday tradition, because there’s not a whole lot of Halloween shows for little ones, and it was so fun,” director Kelly Wonsetler said.

And despite COVID-19 precautions and crowd size regulations, the show will go on in four performances next weekend.

In what Wonsetler believes is the first theater performance in Century II since last spring, “Click Clack Boo” will have two performances on Oct. 30 and two on Oct. 31, all in the mornings, at the Mary Jane Teall Theatre.

Seating is limited to 120 audience members. Social distancing will be employed, and children are encouraged to wear their costumes and will receive sealed treat bags.

Based on the popular children’s book by Doreen Cronin, the musical finds Farmer Brown with a dislike of Halloween, while the animals at the farm have a party in the barn.

“It’s a super fun, non-scary show with great music and characters. The kids really loved it last year,” Wonsetler said.

Wonsetler is one of the four cast members — along with Kyle Vespestad, Max Wilson and Maddie White — to return from last year’s show. Jessica Curtis takes over the role of the pig.

Cast members rehearsed in masks and will likely use clear face shields for the performance. The choreography has been reworked to give the performers a little more space from each other, Wonsetler said.

“I think we’re approaching it with the same amount of excitement and energy that we did a year ago,” she said. “We’re just excited to get something up and going.”

Wonsetler said she’s optimistic there will be a good-sized crowd for the performances.

“We’re excited and we’re all sort of waiting to see how it goes,” she said. “We’re hoping that people will feel comfortable and feel safe to come out, because Century II is taking measures to make sure everyone feels safe.”

Classes have returned to the children’s theater this fall, she said, with a restricted flow of traffic in the building and congregating not allowed in the lobbies or hallway. Parents, for example, have to wait in the parking lot until classes are over.

“We’re seeing a lot of faces,” Wonsetler said. “We’re grateful to get classes back up and going.”

‘Click Clack Boo’ By Wichita Children’s Theatre & Dance Center

When: 10 and 11:30 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 30-31

Where: Mary Jane Teall Theatre, Century II, 225 W. Douglas

Tickets: $8 per person, available at 316-303-8100 or wichitatix.com