Bonnie Bing: This year has turned into a time we’ll never forget, even if we want to.

It was bound to happen. People are sick and tired of this blankety blank virus and it’s becoming more and more difficult to not want to, well, to punch something or on a really bad day, someone.

This was evident when I started to pull out of a parking place. Two people, a man and a woman, not teenagers, not even millennials, both wanted the space. So they kept pulling closer and closer until I was blocked in. They glared at each other. The guy rolled down his window and yelled something, the woman shook her head no.

I felt like I should be wearing a black and white stripe shirt with a whistle around my neck. Or perhaps a bullet proof vest in case one of them was armed. Finally the man backed up showing off his middle finger to the woman. I had to squeeze out of the parking place because the woman backed up just a little. When my car was barely out of the parking place, she pulled into the space.

Where was the attitude of kindness we’ve been seeing, the gratitude and selflessness? Are we all going to go the way of the politicians we’re so tired of?

Speaking of that, have you ever seen such vitriol on the political scene? Instead of telling the public what they plan to do if they win, candidates spend their time, energy and ad money slamming their opponent. I keep telling them, actually I guess I’m talking to the television, “Tell me what you’re going to do to solve the many problems in our state and in our country.”

This year has turned into a time we’ll never forget, even if we want to. And there’s no promise of next year being better. That’s why we need to be better than ever at taking care of each other. That starts with kindness, not flipping someone off over a parking place.

We will have those days when it’s more difficult. Monday, for the first time since 8th grade I burned an entire batch of cookies. No biggie, but the day went downhill from there. Just about the time I wanted to throw something against the wall I thought, “Straighten up, Bonnie. You’re not having to keep kids corralled or home schooling anyone. You’re healthy, everyone in your family is healthy. Go do something nice for someone.”

Yes, I said all of that out loud. I’m talking to the TV and myself more than ever.

The short to-self lecture pretty much got me back on track. I made a phone call to my friend who is basically bed ridden. She thanked me for calling and said I had boosted her spirits. I told her she boosted mine more.

We just have to remember we’re all human beings. Even when we’re watching two grown men arguing, interrupting each other, rolling their eyes and shaking their heads. In other words doing all the things you weren’t allowed to do growing up. These are men who want to be president of the United States.

We’re all human, even when we get aggravated, grouchy and maybe even mean. But we need to fight against being rude and unkind just as hard as we are fighting the virus.

And keep that middle finger to yourself.