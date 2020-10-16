Where to find pumpkin patches, corn mazes and haunted houses in the Wichita area

Halloween Jack-o-Lantern Pumpkins Getty Images

Pumpkin patches

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm and Pumpkin Patch, 8135 S. 119th St. W., Clearwater. Open through Nov. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Hours for the glow in the dark zombie paintball and evening corn maze are 7-10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Activities include corn maze, sorghum maze, barrel rides, a haunted barn, pony rides and gem mining. Admission: Pumpkin patch $8 a person on Saturdays and Sundays, $7 Mondays through Fridays, corn maze $6, pumpkin patch/corn maze combo $13 on weekends, $10 on weekdays, free for 2 and younger. Additional cost for some activities. 316-706-5391 or klausmeyerdairyfarms.com

Marietta Farm, 1600 E U.S. HWY 54, Andover. Open through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Activities include corn pit, playground, grass maze, wagon rides, live animals, hay bale bowling, jumping activities, pumpkin slingshots, pumpkin cannon, paintball and train rides. Admission: $5 on weekdays, $7 on weekends, free for 2 and younger. Additional cost for some activities. 316-227-1563 or mariettafarm.com

Walters’ Pumpkinfest, 10001 NW U.S. HWY 77, Burns. Open through Nov. 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays and and 1-7 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Activities include daytime corn maze at no additional cost, play areas, Tiny Town, hay rides to the pumpkin patch, train rides, pumpkin slingshot and cannon and a two-story treehouse. From 7-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays the pumpkin patch will open for night activities, which include the $10 flashlight maze and the $20 Haunted Cannery with hayride. This year’s corn maze features the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs. Admission: $8 from 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays; $10 on Wednesdays-Fridays; $15 Saturdays and Sundays, free for ages 2 and younger, packages and season passes available. Additional cost for some activities. 316-320-4150 or thewaltersfarm.com

P and M Pumpkin Ranch, 311 16th Ave., Moundridge. Opens through Nov. 1 plus weekend of Nov. 6-8. Hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. Closed on Mondays.

Activities include sports barn, western themed playground, pedal karts, pig races, corn maze, train rides, corn and pumpkin cannons and feeding animals. Admission: $9.50, free for ages 2 and younger. Pumpkins not included in the price of admission. Additional cost for some activities. 620-345-3103 or pandmpumpkinranch.com

Applejack Pumpkin Patch, 10007 SW Indianola Road, Augusta. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Activities include hayrides, corn maze, duck races, petting zoo, pedal cars, train rides, obstacle course, paintball and pumpkin cannon. Admission: $10, free for 2 and under, military and senior citizens receive 50 percent off with ID. Additional cost for some activities. 316-733-8909 or applejackpumpkinpatch.com

Mr. Gourdman’s Pumpkin Patch, 3750 S Dusty Road, Derby. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and by appointment on weekdays for groups.

Activities include corn maze, tractor ride, fishing, playground areas and canoes. Admission: $7, $5 with military ID, free for 3 and under. 316-733-1887 or wichitaspumpkinpatch.com

Meadowlark Farm, 11249 SW 160th St., Rose Hill. Open through Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays- Sundays, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and by appointment for groups during the off hours.

Activities include pumpkin and apple picking and a nature walk. Hard apple cider and other goods are available for purchase at the on-site store. Admission: $2 per person for those over age 12. Pumpkins picked at the patch are 50 cents per pound; 65 cents in the Meadowlark store. Hayrack ride to the pumpkin patch is free for five or more riders. 316-518-8907 or themeadowlarkfarm.com

Cedar Creek Pumpkin Patch, 6100 N 119th St. W, Maize. Open through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays-Sundays and closed on Mondays.

Activities include barrel train, corn maze, petting zoo and pony rides. Pumpkins are 65 cents per pound. Admission: $10, free for 2 and under. Additional cost for some activities. 316-295-8718 or cedarcreekict.com

Attractions

Field Station: Dinosaurs, 2999 N. Rock Road, Derby: Dinosaurs after Dark, 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Oct. 31. Young explorers can trace paranormal activity going on at the Field Station during a darkened trail our that includes “some of the most recognizable movie monsters of all time.” Cost: $12 for ages 12 and up, pay your age for those 12 and younger. More information: 855-833-3466 or kansasdinos.com

Field of Screams and Escape Shack, Prairie Pines, 4055 N. Tyler Road, Maize. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets sales stop at 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10:30 p.m. Sundays. Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31. Tickets: $17-$25. All tickets are timed reservations. Not recommended for children younger than 8. Weather-delay hotline: 316-303-2037.

The Haunted Cannery, 10001 NW U.S. 77 near El Dorado (at Walter’s Pumpkin Patch). Open through Oct. 31. Hours: 8-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Activities include the Hayride, the Haunted Cannery and the Lunatic Asylum attractions. Admission: $20, $40 for fast pass; “Scaredy-pants” upgrade for $4. Face masks are required.

Wicked Island Haunted Forest, 3022 S. McLean Blvd. at O.J. Watson Park. Open through Oct. 31. Hours: 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays. Admission: $20; $15 ages 12 and younger general admission, $25 adults and $20 children for timed tickets purchased online. $35 for a fast pass to the head of the line. 316-684-5991 or wickedwoodswichita.com

Warehouse of Terrors, 1640 W. 140th Ave. N., Milton. Open from 8-11 p.m. Saturdays in October. An old furniture store is remade into a warehouse of terrors. Not recommended for young children. Admission: $25. 316-371-4532 or warehouseofterrorsk42.com