Still stubbornly independent: Tallgrass kicks off virtual film festival

The Tallgrass Film Festival’s long-held slogan is especially pertinent in these crazy COVID times: Stubbornly independent.

So in that spirit, Wichita’s beloved festival isn’t going to let a little thing like a global pandemic slow it down.

Festival organizers decided to go all-virtual this year. That’s right, the entire film festival will be online, via www.tallgrassfilm.org, from Friday, Oct. 16, to Sunday, Oct. 25. Sure, there are lots of things that will be different. And people have lots of questions.

But Tallgrass Director of Programming Nick Pope assures me everything will be all right, via a virtual chat.

Here it is:

Movie Maniac: Obviously things are different this year in the midst of the pandemic, how is Tallgrass trying to keep the festival spirit positive and vibrant?

Nick Pope: First and foremost, as usual the movies are front and center. We have an eclectic selection of films that include documentaries about musical legends such as Billie Holiday and Doc Severinsen, some sweet and heartfelt romantic movies, films that revisit fascinating snapshots in history including the still elusive DB Cooper, a group of women known as the “Donut Dollies” who volunteered their time to visit soldiers in Vietnam, and a sort of a “where are they now?” look at the 9/11 kids – the primarily Black and Latino elementary school students who were visited by President Bush the morning he learned of those terrorist attacks. And that’s literally just scratching the surface.

We’re also thrilled to continue the Ad Astra (award) tradition by honoring Kansas’ own professor (and Academy Award winner) Kevin Willmott. And we’re still maintaining an in-person event with a throwback “dusk till dawn” film series at the Starlite Drive-in. That’s seven films in 12 hours!

Movie Maniac: Of course everyone loves the parties at Tallgrass, so what’s being done in lieu of that? What is the digital drag queen brunch about?

Nick Pope: We’re hosting virtual happy hours, VIP receptions and a couple gala parties. TallPass holders will receive a nice big party box, which inside contains many more party boxes! Each box has snacks, beverages and other goodies to get you through each day’s events. Every year Tallgrass has a brunch, but to make it a little more exciting this year, participants will conveniently and safely be able to pick up their food and drink and then hop on a Zoom party hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race’s” Alyssa Edwards, with some other favorite Wichita queens joining her, as well. Details can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/335570474436765

Movie Maniac: Why was “Eat Wheaties!” chosen as the opening night film?

Nick Pope: The opening night film always sets the tone for the entire festival and this year’s selection is no different. It’s a great comedy that just started playing the festival circuit in the last few weeks, and people will surely recognize Tony Hale from TV shows such as “Arrested Development” and “Veep.” It’s wonderful to see him in his first starring film role and he really shines here. The cast as a whole is really terrific, too.

Movie Maniac: Will there be virtual Q&A sessions?

Nick Pope: When patrons sign on to our virtual platform, Cinesend, it will have a look and feel much similar to something like Netflix. Included with each film is bonus content including talkbacks that have been recorded with filmmakers and other cast and crew. We are also maintaining our education and roundtable discussions, which will be free and open to the public, as they have always been.

Movie Maniac: What will the drive-in aspect of the festival entail?

Nick Pope: I’m particularly excited for this! Seven films, 12 hours, 30 bucks a car load!

It includes three official festival selections (including one U.S. premiere, “Puppy Love,” that you can only see at the drive-in) plus some retrospectives. Also (included in) the drive-in program is a past Tallgrass fest favorite, “Tucker and Dale vs Evil” and a classic 1960s horror (film) shot right here in Kansas called “Carnival of Souls.”

“Dusk to Dawn: Tallgrass at the Starlite!” starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the drive-in at 3900 S. Hydraulic. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/33W07F5. More information is at Facebook’s event page. Search for Dusk to Dawn: Tallgrass at the Starlite!

Movie Maniac: How is Tallgrass supporting local filmmakers this year?

Nick Pope: We of course still have the Timothy Gruver Spotlight on Kansas Filmmakers (short film program), (as well as) the world premiere of the locally produced “Don’t Date Your Sister,” with local cast and crew, and a couple roundtables specific to Wichitans, as well.

Movie Maniac: What challenges did the festival face being all virtual?

Nick Pope: The biggest challenge was losing the community (feel) of watching films together. But we hope with some (online) happy hours and other things, folks still chat about the movies they are watching. And at the end of the day, we’re just grateful to bring Wichita a great selection of stories from 30-plus countries around the world. Despite everything 2020 has thrown at us, Tallgrass is still as stubbornly independent as ever.

For a complete list of films, schedules and more information, go to https://tallgrassfilm.org.

HOW TO WATCH AND TICKETS

If you’re still using a flip phone and technical stuff makes your eyes glaze over, a virtual film festival may seem daunting. But fear not. The festival has compiled a virtual film festival FAQ at https://tallgrassfilm.org/film-festival/faq.

You still have to purchase a “ticket” to see a film, which is explained at tallgrassfilm.org

Most individual tickets are $10, but there are also TALLPass ($175) and FILMPass ($100) options.

TOP 10 PICKS

Gray Rodriguez, Tallgrass Film Festival Director of Marketing, offers these 10 don’t-miss films:

1. Opening night: “Eat Wheaties!” Narrative. A man’s life unravels as he tries to prove that he was friends with a celebrity in college.

2. “CSA: Confederate States of America” Narrative. In “mockumentary” format, Academy Award-winning Kansas director Kevin Willmott’s Sundance hit examines an alternate world in which the Confederates won the American Civil War.

3. “Itchy Fingers” Narrative. An aspiring teenage comedian joins a community theater and is cast to play a school shooter.

4. “The State of Texas vs. Melissa” Documentary. The first Hispanic woman sentenced to death in Texas faces her last appeal after waiting 10 years.

5. “The Reason I Jump” Documentary. Examines the lives of five young people who live with autism spectrum disorder.

6. “Bastard’s Road” Documentary. Follows veteran Jonathan Hancock as he uses the solitude of the road and those he meets to successfully manage his wounds from war.

7. “Narrowsburg” Documentary. Tells the story of a French film producer and her mafioso-turned-actor husband, who attempt to turn a tiny town into the “Sundance of the East.”

8. “Mystery of DB Cooper” Documentary. Examines the well-known case, which is largely regarded as the greatest unsolved heist in American history.

9. “Thumbs Up For Mother Universe: Stories from the Life of Lonnie Holley”Documentary. Traces the dramatic life of Lonnie Holley from the garbage dumps and prison camps of Jim Crow Alabama to the music stages and art museums of the world.

10. “The Perfect Candidate” Narrative. A determined young Saudi doctor’s surprise local election bid shakes up her family and community as they struggle to accept their first female candidate. (In Arabic with English subtitles.)